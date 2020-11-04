Unlimited access, Telkomsel launches Halo Unlimited package

Halo Unlimited Card. (Telkomsel)

Hitekno.com – Telkomsel has released the latest package for KartuHalo’s postpaid service, the Halo Unlimited Package. The data package will be available from October 28, 2020 at various Telkomsel service points, both from GraPARI and from online customer service. The Halo Unlimited package is not only aimed at kartuHalo customers, but can also be used by prepaid customers who want to migrate and new postpaid customers of KartuHaloTelkomsel.

Bernadus Wahyu Wijayanto, Vice President, Postpaid Consumer, International Roaming and Interconnect Telkomsel, said, “Telkomsel is committed to further strengthening the customer focus in presenting products and services that can meet customer needs. The Halo Unlimited package is a concrete manifestation of these efforts as it provides easier and more convenient access for postpaid customers who have the best experience streaming videos and music, gaming, shopping in e-commerce, and even sending instant messages to wish. “

The Halo Unlimited plan offers a variety of data plan options with prices starting at IDR 100,000. Postpaid Telkomsel subscribers can have a data quota of up to 150 GB, a telephone quota of up to 1,000 minutes, an SMS quota of up to 2,000 SMS, an international roaming quota of up to 500 MB and subscription packages for various On – Use demand video services.

In addition, the Halo Unlimited package offers unrestricted access to applications registered in MAXstream (MAXstream app, beIN SPORTS connect, HBO GO, IFLIX, VIU, UseeTV GO, Vidio, Sushiroll, Genflix, RCTI +, Disney + Hotstar), GamesMAX ( free) Fire, MLBB, AoV, PUBGM, LINE get rich, Marvel Super War, Rise of the Nowlins), MusicMAX (LangitMusik, JOOX, Smule, Spotify, Svara, Resso) as well as instant messaging applications (WhatsApp, LINE) and E- Commerce (Shopee, Tokopedia and Lazada).

“Hopefully the Halo Unlimited package can deepen customer adoption of the digital lifestyle and invite more customers to a digital lifestyle that offers many conveniences in everyday life. This is a separate boost for Telkomsel to continue helping the community break new ground in their daily lives and give Telkomsel, as a leader in digital telecommunications, extra spirit to develop an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem in Indonesia, “concluded Bernadus.

The Halo Unlimited package is widely available for postpaid customers, prepaid customers who want to migrate and new customers via telkomsel.com/halounlimited.

Telkomsel also allows migrant customers and new customers to register by visiting GraPARI, which has run health protocols. The Halo Unlimited package will also be available in the MyTelkomsel application and in the USSD Menu Browser (UMB) in the near future.