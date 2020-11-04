With 5G connectivity and a 32 MP selfie camera, the Vivo S7e can be released

Vivo logo illustration. (Twitter / vivo_Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Before it was released, the Vivo S7e specs and rendering were released to the public. This new mobile phone offers 5G connectivity and is powered by the MediaTek chipset.

As the name suggests, the device is another variant of the Vivo S7 that was released last August.

For information: The Vivo S7 is a premium mid-range mobile phone that comes with a Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) chipset, 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of internal memory, a 64 MP main camera and a 44 MP selfie -Camera is equipped.

Vivo S7 is famous for its sleek body and quite thin (only 7.4mm thick). As a cheaper device, the Vivo S7e offers lower specifications.

On November 2nd, the popular Leaker Digital Chat Station released the rendering of the Vivo S7e.

Vivo S7e leak. (Twitter / StationChat)

Sure enough, today (04/11/2020) Vivo confirmed that Vivo S7e will be here soon and blind pre-orders have opened in China.

The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD Plus resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent.

This new mobile phone was quoted by Gizmochina and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset which supports 5G connectivity.

The Vivo S7e is equipped with a built-in fingerprint sensor for additional security. The device has 8 GB RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB internal memory (UFS 2.1).

Vivo S7e. (Vivo via Gizmochina)

On the back there are three cameras with a configuration of 64 MP (primary) + 8 MP (ultra wide) + 2 MP (depth sensor).

There is a 32 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Android 10 operating system, which has been adapted to FunTouch 10.5, is running on the device.

This new mobile phone has a 4,100 mAh battery with a 33 W fast charge function. The release price of the device is not yet known, so we’ll have to wait a week or two. Vivo S7e is being marketed in China for the first time and its global availability, including Indonesia, is not yet known.