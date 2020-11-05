A woman wearing a Nagij Slavina-like hijab appears, making internet users excited

It is amazing how a girl wears a hijab that is similar to Nagita Slavina. (Instagram / @nyinyir_manja)

Hitekno.com – Following the appearance of a meatball maker like Raffi Ahmad, internet users are now preoccupied with the appearance of a woman wearing a hijab that resembles Nagita Slavina.

Due to the theft of internet users’ attention, this video of a woman wearing a hijab similar to Raffi Ahmad’s wife has also been busy and viral on social media.

A TikTok account called @ 10nisayolanda uploaded a 15-second video of a female character wearing a hijab similar to Nagita Slavina.

The woman who wears a hijab that resembles Nagina Slavita is in the English village of Kediri.

Kampung Inggris Pare is a nickname for a village near Anyelir Street, Brawijaya Street, Kemuning Street in Tulungrejo Village, and Pelem Village, Pare District, Kediri Regency, East Java.

The upload was then re-uploaded on Thursday (5/11/2020) from the @nyinyir_manja gossip account on Instagram.

“Well folks, I had an acquaintance when I went to Kampung Inggris who was really like Ms. Gigi and actually very like,” wrote TikTok @ 10nisayolanda in the video.

“It’s just a shame I don’t follow Ig and now I don’t know where he is. Please do your magical TikTok,” he continued.

After a meatball maker looks like Raffi Ahmad, they attack a woman wearing a hijab that resembles Nagita Slavina. (@yinyir_manja)

All of a sudden, internet users flocked to comment on the account’s upload until it went viral on social media.

Many admit that there are similarities between Nagita Slavina and the unidentified hijab woman.

“It’s similar, there are flies,” @diiidhha said.

“Anjir is very similar,” continued @ wijdanabel21.

“Anjim is very similar, definitely called Rans,” @rizalbedin continued.

“The position of the mole is different. The teeth are above the lips, these are below,” said @pasbirakhasiwi.

After a meatball maker looks like Raffi Ahmad, they attack a woman wearing a hijab that resembles Nagita Slavina. (@yinyir_manja)

Not so long ago, the virtual world was shocked by the appearance of a meatball maker named Dimas, who is said to be similar to moderator Raffi Ahmad.

The Rans Entertainment team moved quickly and brought Dimas to Raffi Ahmad’s residence with the top artist.

When Dimas visited the residence of Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina, he was introduced to all family members who were there.

When Dimas first came, he met Rafathar, who was attending an online school accompanied by his guardian. After the meeting, Rafathar believed that Dimas and his father were not similar.

After meeting with Rafathar, Dimas and Raffi Ahmad spoke. Host Okay Bos also offered to pay for Dimas’ college.

This is the viral story on social media about a woman who wears a hijab and is said to be similar to Nagita Slavina. Before that, internet users were busy with meatball craftsmen like Raffi Ahmad. (Suara.com/ Evi Ariska).