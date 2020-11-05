Because of the chat from an affair, this couple of lovers almost break up

Video caught cheating. (Twitter / @ ChndyFny)

Hitekno.com – When you have more than one lover, you need to be extra careful not to get caught with other girlfriends. One of them hides the other lover’s number under a pseudonym.

The same goes for the following couple, who almost got into an argument over the message on their lover’s cell phone.

Initially, the lovers recorded their time together on TikTok. This woman sits next to each other and occasionally turns her face to her lover.

In this 15 second video upload, these are the seconds before the two argued. This is because a message appears while recording video.

The message that was written by one of these providers then made him suspicious because the message sent said, “Have you come home yet, I miss it,” he wrote.

When the boy saw the notification on his cell phone, he became suspicious and frowned.

Then the girl immediately distracted the camera from her boyfriend.

The video uploaded from the @ ChndyFny account went viral and received various comments on Twitter.

“If you’re having an affair that was muted by your notification :), don’t play the phone in front of the guy :)” suggested one internet user on Twitter.

“Wow, I was so rich once and immediately turned off my cell phone,” wrote one Internet user.

“Why can people be so fast when they read such notifications,” wrote an Internet user on Twitter.

“Oh, now telkoms * l, if you are that possessive, hmm,” commented internet users on Twitter.

“Very clever,” wrote another Internet user.

A notification video was uploaded that made this couple go viral and garnered more than 1.4 thousand likes.