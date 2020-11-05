BMKG: The Ketapang Wind Vortex is actually a gargoyle

BMKG logo. (BMKG)

Hitekno.com – On Wednesday (4/11/2020) a whirlwind was observed over the Ketapang waters in West Kalimantan. According to the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), the Ketapang vortex is a gargoyle.

Then what is a gargoyle? That is, the atmospheric vortex that is caused when air conditions are unstable and water temperature rises.

BMKG, contacted Wednesday evening by Suara.com of Bogor, West Java, stated that the Ketapang whirlwind phenomenon was caused by cumulunimbus / CB clouds. This phenomenon is no different from a tornado (land spout) that occurs on land.

“The water conditions, which are warmer than usual, also increase the potential for cumulunimbus clouds to form, which are the main cause of gargoyles,” said the BMKG Prakirawan team, who was contacted via short message.

In recent months, this gargoyle phenomenon has been more common in Indonesia. This whirlwind over the ocean has been observed in the waters of Bali, Sulawesi, and Madura.

According to BMKG, the gargoyle differs from the cyclones that often occur in subtropical areas, such as the Goni cyclone, which has just crossed the Philippines and had a significant impact on the weather in the country.

Gargoyle is smaller in diameter, only about hundreds of meters. While cyclones can be hundreds of kilometers. This whirlwind also lasts anywhere from 3 minutes to around 1 hour, while cyclones can last up to more than a week.

Although the size is smaller, BMKG said the gargoyle is potentially dangerous to people around it. In this case, the community is asked to stay away from the gargoyle.

“Like a tornado, the vortex has a fairly high speed, can be 50 – 70 km / h or more,” explains BMKG.

That was the BMKG’s explanation regarding the Ketapang wind vortex, which turned out to be a gargoyle. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).