Childhood nostalgia, this “insecure princess” makes netizen comments hilarious

This tweet made car internet users nostalgic about the “insecure princess” or the embarrassed daughter. (Twitter / FachriRabil)

Hitekno.com – For some people, childhood memories are always stored in the deepest memory. Dubbed the “insecure princess”, this shy daughter plant has managed to make internet users look nostalgic.

The Indonesian Ministry of Humor Facebook fan page account shared a screenshot of a plant game mentioned by a Twitter user.

The tweet in the post belongs to a Twitter user with an account called @FachriRabil. He tweeted the hashtag #OrangKayaGakTau in response to a tweet from a private television station.

A tweet to #OrangKayaGakTau reveals some of the little things simple people had in their childhood. One of these is the feeling of touching the Shame Princess’ plant.

“# OrangKayaGak, I don’t know how exciting it is to play insecure princesses,” @FachriRabil wrote. Some people who live in villages or houses with gardens are usually quite familiar with this one plant.

This tweet about “insecure daughter” or embarrassed daughter amuses internet users. (Facebook / Indonesian Ministry of Humor)

When we were in elementary school, or maybe our teens, some of us might have played with the leaves.

Quoted from Wikipedia, the shy daughter or Mimosa pudica is a short shrub member of the legume stem, easily recognized by its leaves, which close quickly when touched or wither by themselves.

Internet users mock their last name with the term “unsafe”. It’s a contemporary term that usually describes feelings of shame, fear, and lack of trust in someone.

The post about the daughter of unsafe on Facebook caught the attention of internet users after receiving more than 2,400 likes and hundreds of comments from internet users.

“It was unsafe, washed out again, sometimes shut down, sometimes reopened, so you want to keep touching, you insecure princess!” Alex Manullang commented.

“It’s been a long time since I never found this plant. Maybe it’s shameless now,” joked Christine Budiarto.

Shy daughter illustration. (Pixabay / PublicDomainPictures)

“Then I got karma, my gede became a new insecure,” wrote Alienotw’s success.

“There’s a myth in my area: if you can pick a shy daughter and bring it into the house without closed leaves, you’ll get rich, a myth when she was a kid,” recalls Chafidz.

That was the tweet about the shy or insecure daughter that made funny comments from internet users. Have you ever played it