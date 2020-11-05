Compare the French demo in London and Indonesia, Netizen: Shame to Watch it

Anti-French demonstrations in Bandung. (Instagram / ngelutju)

Hitekno.com – French President Emmanuel Macron has been criticized for insulting Islam by a number of parties. Many anti-French demonstrations were held in various countries including Indonesia.

A video that went viral on Instagram compares anti-French demonstrations in London and Indonesia. This anti-French demo video caught the eye after it was uploaded to @ngelutju on Wednesday (4/11/2020).

In the uploaded video, the anti-French demonstration that took place outside the French embassy in London actually went silent. Some of the Muslim communities that participated in the action appeared to be praying in the community in front of the building.

What was unique was that the anti-French demonstrations in Indonesia were different. I don’t know what the cause was, the resident who protested against France actually called for a protest at a tutoring center in Bandung.

According to Suara.com, the anti-French demonstration in Bandung took place in front of the Bandung IFI (Institut Francais d’Indonesie). This demonstration was even watched very closely by the authorities.

Anti-French demonstrations in London. (Instagram / ngelutju)

This anti-French action was seen as out of bounds of reasonableness and immediately received various comments from internet users comparing it to the protests in London.

“It’s a shame to see it,” replied the Internet users with the Instagram account @ tina.sujana.

“Where the tutoring should be: What am I wrong,” commented the account owner @ iam.juwita.

“Oh dear, Citizen +62,” said the internet user who owns the @alfajr_id Instagram account.

“What does the demo have to do before the French class?” Write to internet users with the Instagram account @_jovya.

Viral on Instagram, anti-French demonstrations in London and Indonesia viewed more than 300,000 times compared to internet users and received hundreds of comments from internet users.