For the 10th anniversary, Gojek appreciates Gojek partners in Central Java and DIY

Muhammad Taufik (left) Gojek partner from Bantul registered dozens of joint ventures. (Gojek)

Hitekno.com – Gojek, the leading super app in Southeast Asia, once again receives the annual Gojek Champion 2020 Award (MJG 2020) in recognition of partners who inspire themselves and the community and bring good things. This is the 3rd year that this award ceremony takes place.

The MJG 2020 event is something special this time, as Gojek pays tribute not only to partners in Indonesia, but also to partners in other Gojek areas of operation, namely Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore. This is in line with the standardization of the Gojek brand in all of the company’s business areas in the four countries of Southeast Asia.

A number of Gojek partners in Central Java and DI Yogyakarta have also received the MJG 2020 award, including Mitra Roda Dua Muhammad Taufik from Bantul Yogyakarta and GoFood business partner Ayline Christianto, owner of Palm Ethnic Resto from Solo, Central Java. They won second place in MJG 2020.

On the occasion of Gojek’s 10th anniversary this year, the Gojek Central West Java region held a simple Thanksgiving event to pay tribute to the partners and provided social services to hundreds of orphans in Yogyakarta at several orphanages in Semarang, Solo, and the United States. The event was held with the prioritization of the health protocol and attended by partner representatives.

Muhammad Taufik (left) Gojek partner from Bantul registered dozens of joint ventures. (Gojek)

Before Muhammad Taufik, who worked in the city of Yogyakarta, became a Gojek partner, he saw the business activities that were already taking place in the city. Taufik also wants his village, Guwosari, to develop. According to him, Guwosari can also develop when other areas can.

One of Taufik’s ideas is to register dozens of joint ventures in his village as GoFood business partners. Thanks to the digitization of UMKM that he carried out, residents who were previously unemployed at home can now start a company. Even those who previously owned businesses are now more empowered. “My motivation to develop GoFood in our rural areas arises because I feel called to develop MSMEs in our region. I also take this step so that my partners don’t have to constantly take orders in the city. When it’s in the city If there are too many competitors, we build them in our own area. In total, there are currently more than 40 MSMEs that have received support in registering with GoFood, “explained Taufik.

Taufik does not stop building Guwosari and continues to innovate to develop Gojek driver partners in its region. He initiated the use of Gojek as a means of providing village aid, which was well received by the village management. This step finally succeeded in turning the Gojek driver partners in the village of Guwosari into aid distributors, which indirectly gave them the opportunity to increase their income.

Gojek not only paid tribute to the driver partners, but also to GoFood’s business partners, namely Palm Ethnic Resto and Maling Sego in Solo, Central Java.

Ayline Christianto, owner of Palm Ethnic, also a hospitality graduate and successfully opened various franchise businesses since 2012, has actively shared knowledge about the F&B business via social media accounts. He even serves MSME players who want free direct message advice and is actively involved in mentoring activities. “I did all of this because I was glad other MSMEs had grown too. During the four years that I joined GoFood as a business partner, I often shared tips and tricks with my SME colleagues to keep them growing , especially in today’s F&B business. In the midst of a pandemic, MSME actors have been helped a lot by the presence of GoFood, to be honest. We not only get technological support from Gojek but also non-technological support like Kompag -Platform. In this community, I often give UMKM colleagues joint meetings, “Ayline concluded.

MAG 2020 values ​​outstanding and inspiring partners

MJG 2020 is part of Gojek’s 10th anniversary. In this event there were 27 partners who received awards in 9 categories, namely MJG two-wheeler category, four-wheeler category MJG, logistics category MJG, GoFood category MJG, GoPay category MJG, Mapan MJG category, then MJG Thailand, MJG Singapore and MJG Vietnamese.

Kevin Aluwi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gojek, said: “For ten years, Gojek, together with driver partners and business partners, has made the lives of millions of people easier and easier. MJG 2020 is Gojek’s annual awards program for our inspiring partners who continue to show strength, optimism, hard work and perseverance in order to stay productive especially in these difficult times. With the spirit of #PastiAdaJalan, the Champion Partners have continued to have a positive impact on their community. In various ways, they have inspired us to keep innovating so we can move forward together. “

The selection of three winners for each category is based on several main criteria. Interestingly, this criterion arises not only from the partners’ performance, but also from their initiative to help others outside of their daily tasks or work.

The total prices of MJG 2020 this time reached more than 600 million IDR in cash, shopping vouchers and a range of products. This time around, MJG 2020 is supported by a number of Gojek business partners, including BCA, BRI, Alfamart and AIA Financial.

Andre Soelistyo, Co-CEO of Gojek, added, “We believe that Gojek’s achievements cannot be separated from supporting our entire ecosystem, both from driver partners and from business partners, business partners and of course the government and the wider community. We hope that MJG 2020 can encourage our partners to move on and have a positive impact on their environment and inspire everyone with the spirit of #PastiAdaJalan. “

Andre added that the celebrations and awards for the winners were not over. “We present six (6) stories from inspiring partners from Indonesia who are the first winner in each category. The public can select one of them as the winner of the special category of Gojekers’ Choice Champion Partners to be held in the near future at the 10th Main Celebration -year anniversary of Gojek is announced. ”