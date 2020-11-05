From audio equipment to Lilfestyle, Xiaomi is here in Indonesia

Mi air purifier 3C. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company with a variety of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support lifestyle, introduced three ecosystem products to complement the smart device portfolio for Indonesia. The existence of this smart device aims to improve the quality of life for users through technology.

The three products are Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S, Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 and Mi Air Purifier 3C, which officially went on sale on November 5th. You can find all three on mi.com as well as in the official Xiaomi store in Blibli, Lazada, Shopee, JD. ID, Akulaku, Tokopedia.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S offers an excellent audio experience thanks to a 14.2 mm audio driver and Bluetooth audio codec support (LHDC and AAC) as well as support in the suppression of ambient noise to reduce interference from ambient noise.

The battery life of the device is up to 5 hours and a total of up to 24 hours when charging in a housing that also supports wireless charging technology. This device can be operated independently. Just tap the headphones to play music, make calls and activate the virtual assistant.

Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic 2. (Xiaomi)

Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 is a smart audio device that is simple and easy to wear on the ear. Bluetooth 5.0 support ensures a stable connection and low latency for an unbeatable audio experience and only requires one button for easy operation.

This device can be operated for up to 4 hours without interruption and the container can be refilled for up to 12 hours in total. In single ear mode, users can only hear from one ear.

Mi Air Purifier 3C is the air purifier every family needs to make sure the air they breathe is clean all day.

Mi air purifier 3C. (Xiaomi)

With a HEPA filter that removes 99.99% of airborne particles up to 0.1 microns in size, e.g. B. dust, cigarette smoke, dander, bacteria, viruses and odors. This air purifier has a clean air flow rate specification or can deliver 320 cubic meters of clean air per hour with no noise, suitable for a 38 square meter room.

Introduced by Xiaomi, this device complements the product ecosystem previously introduced in the Indonesian market to improve the quality of life through technology. As a global leader in smartphone and AIoT products, Xiaomi believes that technology should be accessible to everyone.

For the price, the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 costs 249,000 IDR, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S 899,000 IDR and the Mi Air Purifier 3C 1,799,000 IDR.