Gercep, Reza Arap admits Morph Team to prepare League of Legends division

Reza Arap. (youtube / rezaoktovian)

Hitekno.com – The arrival of the League of Legends Wild Rift game has been welcomed by Indonesian gamers. Various eSports teams are now competing to present the League of Legends Wild Rift division, one of which is the Morph team formed by Reza Arap.

Information about the formation of the League of Legends Wild Rift division in the Morph team was provided by Reza Arap himself in a live streaming that he held on his personal YouTube channel.

He broke this through live streaming while playing League of Legends Wild Rift. According to Reza Arap, Morph Team now has a number of pro players ready to battle it out for the League of Legends Wild Rift game.

“Wow, you have the team, the team has you. Just relax, I’m quick.” said Reza Arap in his live streaming.

Unfortunately, although it has been confirmed by Reza Arap, there is still no information about the professional players in the League of Legends Wild Rift Division.

Morph team. (instagram / morph.team)

Long before that, the manager of the Morph team had announced an open recruitment in connection with the filling of the League of Legends Wild Rift and PUBG Mobile Ladies divisions.

The progress of the eSports team formed by Reza Arap is still relatively new in the pro scene world. However, this team has already gained huge popularity thanks to the PUBG Mobile division.

In addition to the Morph team, Armored Project, EVOS, RRQ, Bigetron, Recca Esports and BOOM Esports are among the Indonesian eSprots teams that formed the League of Legends Wild Rift division.

Although the League of Legends Wild Rift division’s presence has been shown, there is still no leak regarding the ranks of professional players from each of these large teams.

Slowly but surely, it looks like the Morph team is about to become one of the toughest teams to beat in the pro world of the League of Legends Wild Rift gaming scene. Wait for an official roster announcement.