League of Legends Wild Rift is the most popular game on the Apple App Store

League of Legends Wild Rift. (Riot games)

Hitekno.com – League Of Legends Wild Rift is available as a new MOBA game for the mobile platform. Interestingly, its popularity skyrocketed instantly.

League Of Legends Wild Rift is the most downloaded game on the Apple App Store for the last time.

In fact, this MOBA game has not officially launched by Riot Games yet. As of now, the Open Beta version is still running for users in a number of countries.

League Of Legends Wild Rift itself opened the open beta version for Indonesia and several other countries yesterday on October 27, 2020.

Like the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand could try. But not for other countries.

Although still limited to a number of countries, League Of Legends Wild Rift has successfully received a large number of downloads on the Apple App Store.

In fact, it is the most popular game for all iOS regions. And it continues to rise as the number of downloads increases.

League of Legends Wild Rift closes CBT. (Riot games)

As published by IGN Southeast Asia, this MOBA game’s popularity has defeated even Among Us that went viral some time ago.

In addition to iOS users, League Of Legends Wild Rift has also received many downloads for the Android version from the Google Play Store.

It seems that it has not been a month. This new game has received more than 5 million downloads from the Google Play Store alone. Quite a fantastic number.

League Of Legends Wild Rift itself is a mobile version of the legendary MOBA game from Riot Games. Not ported, but renovated.

As a result, many changes have been made to make mobile games fit the touchscreen. Unlike the PC version that uses a keyboard and mouse.

It seems that League Of Legends Wild Rift’s popularity is set to skyrocket again. As this MOBA game is still in open beta, it has not been officially released.