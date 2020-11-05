LinkAja presents Grebek Pasar to increase transactions in traditional markets

LinkAja Market Duck Program. (LinkAja)

Hitekno.com – Traditional markets that have been the center of the regional economy are one of LinkAja’s priority areas in developing ecosystems. LinkAja continues to make ongoing digitization efforts – in more than 500 traditional markets in Indonesia – to increase the business stability of market traders in the face of the challenges of this pandemic and to accelerate the achievement of government goals to achieve financial inclusion.

As a form of support for the increase in electronic transactions in traditional markets, LinkAja presents the Grebek Pasar program, which takes place in 15 Indonesian cities every Saturday and Sunday for 3-4 markets per city from October to December 2020.

This interesting program from Grebek Pasar is aimed at buyers using the LinkAja application or LinkAja Sharia Services as a means of payment, as well as traditional market traders who are working with LinkAja for the first time, namely in October, and the cities of Yogyakarta, Semarang, Karawang, Cover solo and macassar. the second period in November, namely Banjarmasin, Pontianak, Purwokerto, Tegal and Pematang Siantar, and the third period in December, namely Palembang, Cirebon, Tasikmalaya, Padang and Aceh.

Various attractive incentives are offered to buyers, e.g. B. a variety of goods according to the nominal transaction, starting with 20,000 IDR, transactions with 50,000 IDR up to 100,000 IDR. In addition, there is cashback for buyers shopping in the market, 20% with a maximum face value of IDR 5,000 for full service accounts or IDR 3,000 for basic service. For market traders, there is an additional incentive of IDR 100 with a minimum transaction of IDR 5,000 accumulated with a maximum face value of IDR 100,000 per month.

Markets that participated in October 2020 include Suryo Kusumo Tlogosari Market, Udan Riris Tlogosari Market and Johar Baru Market in Semarang, Pabaeng Baeng Market and Panampu Market in Makassar, Beringharjo -Market and the Kranggan Market in Yogyakarta, Pasar Rebo in Karawang, PGS Solo, Pasar Gede and Pasar Gawok in Solo and many other traditional markets participating until December 2020.

Haryati Lawidjaja, President Director of LinkAja said, “The digitalization effort is one of LinkAja’s priority programs to facilitate access to electronic payments, especially for merchants and consumers. Given the pandemic challenges we face together , It is LinkAja’s role as national electronic money. We hope that the various attractive incentives in the Grebek-Pasar program aimed at traditional market buyers and traders can gradually increase transactions in the market, thereby increasing the role of traditional markets as centers economic activity on a micro-scale, apart from providing a simpler, safer and more convenient transaction experience compared to transactions with cash. “

“In line with our grand mission of building an ecosystem and platform for digital financial services that meet the needs of the middle class and MSMEs in Indonesia, LinkAja will continue to introduce various support programs for the advancement of MSME counterparts across Indonesia to help them do their business can evolve – according to consumer needs and technological advances, “he added.

The payment methods used to make payments in these different markets use QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard) technology which enables everyday shoppers to make cashless transactions with LinkAja and LinkAja Syariah services as well as various other digital payment providers can perform. There is also a LinkAja booth that can be used by shoppers who want to exchange goods or add their LinkAja credit after shopping. For complete information on the Grebek Pasar program, please visit https://www.linkaja.id/promo/linkaja-linkaja-grebek-pasar.

To date, LinkAja has more than 57,000,000 registered users and can be used with more than 600,000 local merchants and more than 280,000 national merchants across Indonesia, 134 modes of transport, more than 500 traditional markets and more than 14,000 digital donation partners, 1,600 e-commerce , Payments and purchases for everyday needs such as telecom pulses, power brands, household bills, BPJS fees, for various other financial services such as transfers to all bank accounts and cardless cash withdrawals. In addition, LinkAja can be used to top up and withdraw funds at more than one million transaction points, including ATMs, bank transfers, retail networks and digital financial services.

In order to meet the needs of the Muslim community in Indonesia who need electronic payment instruments based on Sharia principles, especially given that Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, LinkAja presents the LinkAja Sharia Service, the First and only Islamic electronic money in Indonesia that allows different types of payment according to the rules of Islamic law.

In its current holistic ecosystem, LinkAja Sharia Services can be used across Indonesia until the end of October 2020 with a special Sharia ecosystem established in 89 parishes and 387 districts including mosques, Amil Zakat institutions, Halal cooking centers and more modern local Retail, Islamic boarding schools, Islamic banks, Islamic schools and Islamic universities.

To date, LinkAja’s Sharia service has more than 1,000,000 (one million) registered users, in line with the commitment of several strategic partners such as local governments and other institutions to work together to develop the digital Sharia ecosystem across Indonesia will increase.