Long lasting at Rp. 200 thousand, this is the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic 2. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Today (May 11th, 2020) Xiaomi officially released its new TWS commercially. The review of Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 is worth reading if you are looking for a cheap TWS alternative.

Interestingly, the price of the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 is quite cheap as it only costs IDR 249,000. As the name suggests, this device is the successor to the Mi True Wireless Earbud Basic. Not too many changes, the design and even the cardboard packaging are almost the same.

We have the device to check about a week before so we will have the experience of using this cheap TWS for a few days.

For everyday use, the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 has a fairly long battery life. You can watch films for more than 3 hours with this device.

The design doesn’t look expensive, but it doesn’t look cheap either. In contrast to its super long name “Xiaomi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2”, this device has a minimalist design, but is still pleasing to the eye. You could say that the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 is in the middle with a simple impression.

1. Fill in the sales field

The sales box is a light blue color with a white look on the top showing the TWS in black. The dominance of this light blue color is pretty “unique” considering that TWS is actually dominated by black. You will receive a charging case with two earbuds, a mini manual, warranty paper and earbuds in sizes S and L. For information: earbuds that are installed as standard are size M.

2. Use

Housing Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2. (HiTekno.com)

When using and charging for the first time, you can remove the protective plastic on the outer body and the protective film (red) on the contact points.

The protective film needs to be removed so that the charging pins can be connected so that we can charge them. Charging case via micro USB, where we have to provide cables and adapters independently of each other.

A full charge takes almost 2 hours. The red indicator light will illuminate when the device is charging. While the indicator light will turn off automatically when the power supply is fully charged.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic 2. (Xiaomi)

When you take the earbuds out of the charging case, the device turns on automatically (indicated by a flashing white indicator light on the earbuds).

If the earbuds are turned off outside of the case, press and hold for 1 or 2 seconds to turn the device on automatically. If the indicator is flashing white, you can connect using the smartphone’s bluetooth menu and search for “Mi True Wireless EBs Basic 2”.

There is a button on each earbud that can be played or paused. Double tapping the button activates the voice assistant feature, which allows you to ask the Google Assistant to turn on music or videos with voice commands.

Pressing the button once to receive a call while rejecting it allows you to hold the button for a second or two.

2. Display device

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic 2. (HiTekno.com)

The device has a matt black color variant with the glossy side buttons.

The case is not too big to fit in a pocket. The case has dimensions of 62 x 40 x 27.2 mm with a plastic body.

There is no magnet in the closed position, the device cannot be closed automatically.

The case contains a lithium-ion battery with a battery capacity of 300 mAh. We can do 3 to 4 full charges on the earbuds.

The earphones have dimensions of 26.65 mm x 16.4 x 21.6 mm and weigh 4.1 grams (per earphone).

The earbuds are light enough that you won’t get tired of listening to music for hours.

3. Usage experience

Housing Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2. (HiTekno.com)

Xiaomi claims that the earbuds can last up to 4 hours when used without a charging case. After testing, we were able to watch videos or play music for 3 to 3.5 hours (50 to 65 percent volume).

Charging in the charging case takes about 1.5 hours. In total, music playback can be carried out with the charging case for almost 12 hours.

This durability is very good for earphones with a day of Rp. 249 thousand. The standby time was also 150 hours. Whether you are listening to pop music with high beats or rap, the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 offers quite attractive performance at an affordable price.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic 2 with Bluetooth 5 Connectivity (Xiaomi)

The bass kicks in pretty (if not really) with highs that we don’t think are optimal. In the price range of 300 thousand, we give a value of 80 for the quality of the bass.

Even if it doesn’t have the sports bells and whistles in its name, this device is fine for sports purposes too, even with a special note.

You need to make sure that the earbuds you wear are properly seated and properly attached to the ear canal. The Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 is very comfortable to wear for casual jogging.

Image of Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 when in use. (Xiaomi)

Even so, movements to stomp, such as skipping or running with a strong enough jolt, can make this device feel almost displaced. Earphones are more suitable for occasional jogging, sit-ups, and light exercises.

There is a slight lag while playing FPS games. We only recommend the device for light arcade or casual games.

Because when playing the Battle Royale game, we felt quite a lag on Call of Duty Mobile (especially when recognizing steps). For those of you who just play FPS games for fun, it’s fine and the delay can be tolerated. However, for those “competitive at heart” it seems that the lag in push rank can be quite annoying.

Conclusion

Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic 2. (Xiaomi)

Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 is perfect for those of you who are looking for high quality TWS but are on a budget. This device also has a long battery life, making us feel at home listening to music or movies for hours. With high-quality bass and a long battery life at a price of 250,000 Rp. It is worth buying the Mi True Wireless Earbud Basic 2.

Laypeople who like to relax on the bed can also choose this device as the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 is very convenient to use for reading books while listening to music and watching movies.

Even though the FPS game was delayed, this device is still great for watching streaming music, talking on the phone with swarms, and relaxing jogging. In the price range of 200,000 Rp. The lag problem (in connection with FPS games) is still very tolerable, considering that other devices also have similar problems.

Benefits:

-The price is affordable

-Bass is quite okay in the class Rp. 200 thousand

-Compact and minimalist design

– Long battery life

Defect:

-No micro USB cable available

– lag which is quite annoying with some FPS games

– Limited key function (only play and pause, the next song cannot be selected)

At a price of IDR 200 thousand, we give this pocket-friendly device a value of 90. That was the HiTekno.com team’s review of Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 who were interested in buying it?