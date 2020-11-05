Look for ways internet users fill Donald Trump’s tweets with food advertisements

Donald Trump. (Instagram / realdonaldtrump)

Hitekno.com – Donald Trump frequently steals internet users’ attention on social media. Including his last tweet which received various replies.

In particular, the tweets that won the US presidential election this year became the spotlight for internet users.

But who would have thought if the comments column of Donald Trump’s tweet was filled with comments from Indonesian internet users who have taken a ride selling groceries?

The food on offer is very diverse, from porridge to satay to honeycomb, in Donald Trump’s tweet comment column.

“Sorry to adjoin the ad, Sir @realDonaldTrump, open order of porridge and fake seeds, wait until 10:00 WIB, contact WA,” wrote the Twitter account @WTetakan.

From satay to honeycomb, Trump’s tweets are full of people promoting food. (Twitter / realDonaldTrump)

After the chicken porridge there is satay and goat soup, which alternately offer their wares in the comments section of Donald Trump’s tweet.

In addition, honeycomb dealers even boldly offer their sales in English.

“If you don’t want to be number one anymore, you have to eat honeycomb, also known as honeycomb like this. I’m sure you will be Iron Man,” the administrator said on Twitter @EvythaPheron.

Previously, world oil prices rose after Donald Trump won the US election. In fact, millions of votes are still counted.

From satay to honeycomb, Trump’s tweets are full of people promoting food. (Twitter / realDonaldTrump)

Donald Trump’s claim to victory is seen as a catalyst for boosting world oil prices in light of the Saudi-led issue of reducing oil production.

Trump falsely claimed to have won after his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said he was confident he would win the competition, even though the voting results were still ongoing.

That was the amount of Indonesian internet users enlivening Donald Trump’s tweet with food advertisements. (Suara.com/ Arendya Nariswari).