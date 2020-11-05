Most popular: Realme Narzo 20 Series and Instagram Filter iPhone 12

Realme Narzo 20 Pro rear design. (YouTube / Realme Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – The Realme Narzo 20 series is aimed at young people who love to gamble and is finally rolling out in Indonesia. The price of the Realme Narzo 20 is quite attractive for mid-range entry-level users given the tempting specifications.

Realme representatives are pretty confident that their new phone will set the new standard.

“I am sure that both will set new standards in their segment and will be the most popular choice for young players at the 11/11 Shopping Festival next week,” said Palson Yi, Marketing Director of Realme Indonesia.

After the PlayStation 5, the iPhone 12 filter is now also in trend with Insta Story. To pretend you have this brand new Apple device, here’s how to use the iPhone 12 filter in Insta Story.

The iPhone 12 filter is not that different from the PlayStation 5 filter and also offers augmented reality or AR for the iPhone 12 retail box. It’s pretty fluid, and you’ll have a hard time guessing if the box is real or just an AR trick.

After tracing, the iPhone 12 filter named “iP12” was created by the owner of the @zacwzd account. This filter is based on Augmented Reality or AR technology and brings out an iPhone 12 box that is very similar to the original.

1. This Ojol driver handset makes minder, netizen: cool bang

Passenger Ojol driver. (instagram / newdramaojol.id)

The uploaded photo @ newdramaojol.id about pillion ojol drivers making internet users unsafe became a topic of conversation recently. In the portrait, Internet users are made unsure about the Ojol driver’s pillion.

The photo of the motorcyclist of Ojol, which made internet users unsafe, was uploaded virally on Instagram for the first time on Wednesday (4/11/2020) from the account @ newdramaojol.id.

“Also buy a month’s results Ojol, sir,” the title wrote in uploads @ newdramaojol.id.

2. As an affordable gaming phone, this is the Realme Narzo 20 price in Indonesia

Realme Narzo 20 Pro. (YouTube / Realme Indonesia)

3. Imagine using the iPhone 12 filter on Insta Story

Using the iPhone 12 filter (HiTekno)

