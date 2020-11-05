Online shopping at the end of the year More fun, GoSend presents Promo

Illustration of the GoSend logo and the GoSend web portal service. (Gojek)

Hitekno.com – GoSend, a safe and reliable logistics provider in the Gojek ecosystem, is back with various promotions for the delivery of goods through PromoSenang, which is part of the GoSend #SenangnyaInstan campaign. In line with year-end online shopping promotions run by Indonesian e-commerce providers, PromoSenang, which will run from November 9th to December 13th, 2020, is offering a promotion to ship goods through all GoSend services , namely instant, same-day and intercity services to the web portal.

This promotion can be used by the public to shop online more efficiently and for large MSMEs to get goods to customers faster, cheaper and more safely.

Gojek Junaidi, Head of Logistics, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered online shopping trends and the need for shipping is increasing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of online shop transactions increased by 400%. During this time, GoSend is always optimizing the fast and secure delivery of goods, especially from online buyers. We are grateful for the trust of our users who have accompanied us on our journey for ten years. For this reason, at the end of the year we are presenting a number of attractive promotions via PromoSenang, which is part of the GoSend # SenangnyaInstan campaign. ”

During the pandemic between March and July 2020, GoSend service orders increased by almost 90%. This reinforces GoSend’s commitment to continue to ensure that users’ challenges in delivering food quickly and safely are answered.

During the GoSend #SenangnyaInstan campaign period, there are a number of Happy Promos * that allow users to experience an increasingly exciting online shopping experience:

Gojek application:

60% discount voucher for delivery with GoSend Instant

70% discount voucher bundle promo for GoSend Instant can be enjoyed with prices from IDR 12,900

Direct discount of 5,000 IDR for GoSend Intercity e-commerce websites from Jadetabek, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Solo and Semarang:

GoSend sameday and instant discount vouchers of IDR 10,000 in all Tokopedia Official Sellers and Power Merchant food and beverage stores with a minimum transaction of IDR 30,000.

The GoSend sameday and instant discount voucher for IDR 10,000 in the ShopBack application can be used on Tokopedia, Bukalapak and Jakmall from November to December 2020.

Lower postage prices for GoSend Sameday and Instant direct without special online shopping vouchers at Tokopedia, Bukalapak and Jakmall.

Discount IDR 5,000 for every GoSend order from all AEON Mall via RAISA (order the goods service via WhatsApp in the AEON Store).

Discount IDR 10,000 for every GoSend order from MAP Group (SOGO, Sephora, Marks & Spencer, Seibu and other MAP groups) via Whatsapp MAP

Not only does PromoSenang indulge users, it can also be used by social sellers, MSMEs and large corporations to deliver goods quickly and at more competitive prices:

Selly application: 50% direct discount for all GoSend services ordered via the Selly.GoSend web portal application: 50% discount voucher for GoSend services ordered via the portal.gosend.id website.

“Through PromoSenang in the GoSend # SenangnyaInstan campaign, we hope to meet the logistical needs of individual users and MSME players, which continue to grow and diversify in this new habitual phase of adaptation, particularly with prompt delivery which has become a mainstay during the pandemic which can be enjoyed with promos up to 70% discount. Users also don’t have to worry about hygiene, as the entire delivery process is carried out via GoSend according to the J3K protocol (Keep Clean, Clean and Security) introduced by Gojek since the beginning of the pandemic Shopping and selling online just got easier and more fun, “added Junaidi.

In addition to the presentation of PromoSenang, GoSend consistently presents various innovations in order to meet the requirements of goods delivery services for users. GoSend recently innovated two of its services. First, GoSend Intercity, which facilitates the delivery of goods to and from Jadetabek, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Solo and Semarang with next day delivery. Second, the GoSend web portal, which allows users such as social sellers to send large quantities of goods to multiple destinations at the same time without having to worry about the price difference (price increase).

“Our latest innovation also comes from the #MelajuBersamaGojek initiative, which is all of the effort and technology in the Gojek ecosystem to help MSMEs more easily implement digitization at every step of their daily business operations. At GoSend, we want social sellers and MSME entrepreneurs in Indonesia are opening up more opportunities to do business more easily by minimizing the logistical challenges of shipping goods to customers, “concluded Junaidi.