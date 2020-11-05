Oppo has applied for a new patent and brought it under the camera

Oppo logo. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – Recently, Oppo launched its new phones, especially the Reno series, with innovative designs. It turns out that Oppo has just filed a patent for the HP design with a camera under the display.

After the hole, it is predicted that the camera under the display will be carried by the flagship HP in the future. For information: Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4Z are 5G HP with attractive specifications.

The camera DNA from the Oppo Reno 4 series is still included in the company’s new patent. The technology blog Lets Go Digital reported for the first time that Oppo had canceled patents for a new mobile phone with a special design.

Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications applied for an HP design patent with CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office) in late 2019.

However, it wasn’t approved and released until October 23, 2020. This patent design was re-illustrated by Lets Go Digital.

Oppo patent design with under-display camera function. (Let’s go digital)

The round camera module system is attached to the rear body. This 5G mobile phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and four rear cameras.

All of the latest premium HP models from Oppo, quoted by Lets Go Digital, have at least 5x hybrid zoom. This feature is predicted to be embedded in the patent design Oppo just put in its pocket.

Physical buttons also look special. There is a volume control button on the left, while there is an on / off button on the right.

The Oppo patent design includes a sub-display camera and four rear view cameras. (Let’s go digital)

However, the buttons are somewhat hidden in the frame so the sides look smooth with minimal protrusion.

The screen has a screen-to-body screen that looks wide considering it comes with a camera function under the display.

The slim character in combination with the full-screen design and the function under the camera make Oppos new HP design patent look luxurious.

Given this patented design, it is not yet known whether or not Oppo intends to launch an under-display mobile phone in the near future.