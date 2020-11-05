Price for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Last October, Apple officially launched four variants of the iPhone 12. What are the prices for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini that support 5G network?

At the event entitled “Hi, Speed”, Apple CEO Tim Cook and his staff presented the details of the new iPhone.

In addition to supporting the 5G network, both the iPhone 12 (Standard) and iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini have used Apple’s new A14 Bionic chipset.

This Apple Bionic A14 chipset not only supports higher performance, but also prepares 5G network support.

“We have entered a new era. Today you are bringing 5G support to the iPhone product range for the first time,” said Tim Cook during the stage of this event.

“5G connectivity offers more powerful network performance, both for high quality video streaming and for responsive gaming experiences with low latency and more,” he continued.

Then what about the four iPhones 12 themselves? Apple is releasing its Super Retina XDR OLED display to all new smartphones launched today.

iPhone 12. (Apple)

The four new smartphones have retained this pony since the iPhone X. This contains a selfie camera with a sensor for face recognition.

Most noticeable is the change on the side of the iPhone 12, which looks more angular and is reminiscent of the iPhone 4 generation. A similar design is used for the iPad Air 2020.

The US company also said the new iPhone will have ceramic protective glass that is said to be four times stronger than ordinary glass.

Apple also confirmed that the four iPhone 12s received IP68 certification, which is said to be able to survive underwater for 30 minutes at a depth of six meters.

So what about each of these new iPhones?

1Phone 12 Mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12. (Apple)

The iPhone 12 mini is the smallest variant and has a screen size of only 5.4 inches. Whereas the standard iPhone 12 uses a 6.1-inch screen.

Both are supported by two rear cameras with 12 MP f / 1.6 and 12 MP ultrawide f / 2.4. Likewise with the same selfie camera on the pony.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available with three internal storage variants: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. Available in black, white, blue, green and PRODUCT (red).

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro max

iPhone 12 Pro. (Apple)

With pro frills, Apple naturally presents the highest technology. Especially for the screen size 6.1 for iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7 inch for iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There are three rear cameras on the back, consisting of 12 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide and 12 MP telephoto. There is also a LiDAR scanner sensor like the iPad Pro 2020.

This sensor can scan 3D objects with a camera to determine the accuracy of the distance to the texture. However, this is not the only key feature of the new iPhone camera.

Now the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max get the ProRaw function, with which you can create high-quality RAW images like with a professional camera.

In addition, the new iPhone camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps and Dolby Vision HDR recording mode. This ensures the quality of the video recording.

The two highest variants are presented in three memory variants, namely 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. There are also four color options namely graphite, silver, gold, and Pacific blue.

Price and availability

Apple is unveiling four of these new iPhones with pre-orders that will open October 16 and November 6 specifically for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How much does this iPhone 12 cost with so many innovations?

The iPhone 12 costs from $ 799 or the equivalent of 11.8 million rupees. The iPhone 12 mini costs $ 699 or the equivalent of 10.3 million rupees. The iPhone 12 Pro costs $ 999 or the equivalent of 14.7 million rupees. iPhone The 12 Pro Max starts at $ 1,099 or the equivalent of 16.2 million rupees.

These are the four iPhone 12s that Apple officially unveiled today. The four new iPhones now support 5G networks thanks to the Apple A14 Bionic chipset.

But that’s of course the price for the iPhone 12 and its variants in the US. There is still no official official price for Indonesia itself. We are looking forward to it.