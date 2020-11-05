Satire Trump-Biden and Jokowi-Prabowo, Netizen: Which candidate for defense minister?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden memes. (twitter / babyhuey6464)

Hitekno.com – The US presidential election is still ongoing. Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s names have dominated the Trending Twitter column since the vote began. Internet users who play games then equate these two characters with Jokowi and Prabowo.

By the time this article was written, Joe Biden had 264 votes while Donald Trump had 214 votes. It will take 270 more votes for America to have a new president for the next four years.

The tough competition between the two presidential candidates apparently reminded internet users of the Indonesian presidential elections in 2019. Donald Trump and Joe Biden were then equated with Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto.

During the Indonesian presidential elections in 2019, the two Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno lost the votes of Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin, who emerged as President and Vice President of Indonesia for the period 2019-2024.

In Jokowi’s administration, Prabowo Subianto, who was his opponent, was later appointed Minister of Defense or Minister of Defense in the Cabinet for Advanced Indonesia.

Twitter trend related to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (Twitter)

As the most shocking twist in the conspiracy, internet users have compared it to Donald Trump and Joe Biden competing in this year’s President of the United States election. Funny memes and tweets on the subject have popped up on social media.

“Congratulations to everyone who wins as President of the United States and to those who lose, hopefully they can become Secretary of Defense,” wrote one Internet user with the @ TonyKrishadi account.

“So who is the President and who is the Secretary of Defense?” Account comment @dzikride.

Internet users with the account @ babyhuey6464 have even prepared portraits of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in suits and peci typical of the Indonesian government with funny tweets like this one.

“The next defense minister?” Write the @ babyhuey6464 account.

Since this article was written, the counting period for the election of the President of the United States, which brought together Donald Trump and Joe Biden, is still going on.

On Twitter, several topics related to Donald Trump and Joe Biden still dominate the trending column. The keyword Trump vs Biden even ranks 5th.