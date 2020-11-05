Specifications for Oppo Reno4 Pro, great new HP priced at IDR 7 million

Oppo Reno4 Pro. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – Oppo Indonesia has officially launched a new family device, the Oppo Reno4 Pro. Considering the price of Rp. 7 million, what are the specifications for the Oppo Reno4 Pro?

In an event that took place online, the Oppo Reno4 Pro was introduced as a dedicated device for users with strong characters and especially fashion and creation.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro is optically equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 92.01 percent. The screen of this device is equipped with eye protection for the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display, which provides eye comfort when in use.

Oppo Reno4 Pro is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G in combination with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

To improve the innards area, the Oppo Reno4 Pro is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh, equipped with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge with an output of 65 W. Oppo claims that the Oppo Reno4 Pro is fully charged in just 36 minutes.

Oppo Reno4 Pro specifications

Operating system: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-Core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold and 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 618

RAM: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Screen: 6.5 inches, AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, ratio 20: 9, refresh rate 90 Hz

Main camera: 48 MP, f / 1.7 + 8 MP, f / 2.2 + 2 MP, f / 2.4 + 2 MP, f / 2.4

Front camera: 32 MP, f / 2.4

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Connectivity: USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1

Network: Dual SIM (Nano SIM, dual standby)

Dimensions: 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm

Weight: 161 g

Color: starry night, silk white

The advantages of Oppo Reno4 Pro

The Oppo Reno4 Pro camera range can be said to be an advantage of this device. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is equipped with three sensors on the back with a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP bokeh sensor.

To complement the camera section, the Oppo Reno4 Pro is equipped with a 32 MP sensor that allows users to take selfies.

Price for Oppo Reno4 Pro

Officially launched in the country in September 2020, the Oppo Reno4 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is sold at a price of 7,999,000 rupees.

Bring superior giblets at a cost of 7 million rupees. Because of these Oppo Reno4 Pro specs, are you interested in proposing this device?