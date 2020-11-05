Tokopedia guarantees 100% return if the order is delayed

Timely guarantee from Tokopedia. (Tokopedia)

Hitekno.com – Tokopedia offers a timely guarantee feature to ensure customers receive orders on time according to the selected delivery time.

Edwin Mailoa, AVP of Logistics Tokopedia, said: “If the order does not arrive on time, 100% of the shipping costs will be automatically refunded to the buyer’s Tokopedia credit. The return postage is no later than 5 working days.”

Edwin added, “This feature applies to product purchases made using any payment method, as well as our recommended instant, same-day and next-day delivery services.”

Buyers who choose this delivery service can get a timely guarantee. Millions of Tokopedia orders have used this guarantee every month. The delivery time is calculated from the point in time at which the seller hands the goods over to the courier partner until the package arrives at the destination. The delivery time depends on the service and route of the selected courier.

Tokopedia has currently worked with 13 logistics partners and reaches more than 98% of the districts in Indonesia.

“The Timely Guarantee feature is a form of Tokopedia’s commitment to #SelaluAdaSelaluBisa to make it easier for people to get more convenience, including ordering goods on time,” Edwin said.

The sent parcels, however, are kept clean by all Tokopedia logistics partners. One of them is spraying disinfectant on all packaging and sorting areas. Every logistics store is also equipped with an antiseptic solution. When delivering the package, the courier is equipped with a mask and gloves. The courier’s body temperature is also checked regularly.