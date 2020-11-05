Two men are determined to use these prayers, and the Internet users even want to meet acquaintances

Two men are praying. (Instagram / gambareceh.id)

Hitekno.com – The photo of two men praying in the prayer room recently went viral on Instagram. Desperate to pray with it, internet users want to get to know these two unknown men.

The two men who are praying were uploaded virally on Instagram to gambareceh.id and immediately attracted attention last Sunday (16.09.2020).

“Great, the most important thing is intention to worship,” wrote the Instagram @ gambareceh.id title.

In the uploaded photo, two men are praying solemnly in a prayer room. Internet users then wrongly had to focus on the looks of these two men.

Instead of wearing the sarong used by male communities, the two men use the mukenah, which is commonly used by female communities.

It is not certain why these two men wore these mukenah subordinates. After the second action went viral on Instagram, internet users left various comments.

“If there is no sarong, why can you use it like that, hehehe, the most important thing is that the genitals are closed,” replied the internet user with the @yusufnurisulaiman account.

“No wonder my mother is missing, it turns out you took it,” commented the internet user who owns the @ pi.pia_ account.

“I was in a public mosque like that. Hehehe, if you wear it, it’s cooler than a sarong,” said the Instagram account @dausbiasaja_.

Instead, other internet users had to misconcentrate and meet two men who pray with these mukenah subordinates.

“Do you want to meet someone in a black hoodie, please,” wrote the account @ cacaalaydrus04.

Once uploaded, the upload by the two men determined to pray with subordinates of the Mukenah has garnered more than 6,000 likes and 200 comments from internet users since going viral on Instagram.