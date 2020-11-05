Udil Announces Antimage Transfer Award To New Team Reaching IDR 600 Million?

Antimage in Jonathan Liandi’s video. (youtube / Jonathan Liandi)

Hitekno.com – After the contract with ONIC ended, various large teams are said to have been where Antimage would be anchored. The rumors of Antimage’s move to this new club became a hot topic among professional players.

Most recently, the transfer price of Antimage was announced by his former teammate Udil in the live streaming of Eri, Kyy and Ahmad. According to Udil’s predictions, the transfer price of this super tough Offsan will reach Rp. 600 million.

In the live streaming, the four professional players talked about the news that Antimage will land on EVOS in the near future.

Kyy opened the chat by asking Udil about Antimage’s transfer price from ONIC to his new team. As is well known, Udil was known as Antimage’s best friend when the two previously joined ONIC.

“Udil first leaked the transfer of players, the price (transfer) of Rp 250 million and more, you know. Antimage, how much does Udil cost?” asked Kyy.

Antimage transfer prices. (Instagram / emak_mobaofficial)

When asked by Kyy and his friends, Udil replied that the transfer price from Antimage was double the transfer price from Udil to Alter Ego, which reportedly reached 300 million rupees.

“I understand the last time I opened it twice,” said Udil, who then added from Ahmad that the price was twice the price of Udil’s transfer to his team.

If Antimage’s transfer price is twice that of Udil to Alter Ego, Antimage’s transfer price to the new team is likely to reach IDR 600 million.

ONIC ESports won the MSC 2019. (instagram / onic.psychoo)

In addition, Udil stated that this price was only negotiable and the truth was still uncertain. In the same live stream, Udil also announced the switch from Antimage to EVOS.

Though rumors of the move from Antimage to EVOS are widespread. There is still no assurance from Antimage, ONIC or EVOS on this matter.