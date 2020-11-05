Viral video action of thieves recorded by CCTV, netizens even suspect horror films

Screenshot of CCTV footage of a thief in Sukoharjo that internet users believe is a horror film. [Instagram/ infocegatansukoharjo]

Hitekno.com – A CCTV video recording showing the action of a thief or thief going viral on social media. But internet users even think it’s a horror movie trailer, how come?

The video of this theft campaign was uploaded to the Instagram account @infocegatansukoharjo yesterday, Tuesday (March 11th, 2020). Until, finally, internet users’ attention was stolen and went viral on social media.

The incident itself occurred on Sunday morning (January 11, 2020) at the home of Sutarto, a resident of Klegungan RT 002 / RW 001 Genengsari, Polokarto District, Sukoharjo.

In the video, which shows a black and white picture, the part of the terrace of Sutarto’s house is surrounded by thieves. The calm condition of the house allowed the gang of thieves to act freely.

However, it wasn’t thieves’ action to steal a 55-inch LED TV and IDR 10 million cash that became the spotlight for internet users. Netizens commented on the video, which was intended as a trailer for the horror film.

Screenshot of CCTV footage of a thief in Sukoharjo that internet users believe is a horror film. [Instagram]

This is because the CCTV footage shows a black and white image. The impression of horror is added to the effects of the sounds of vehicles passing on the street in front of the house.

“Not like a ghost video,” commented @arjuna_bagaskara_dewanata.

“Why won’t you tell a riddle,” added @ u_narie1003.

Pry open the window

Based on information compiled by Solopos.com – the Suara.com network – the gang of thieves took action at 2:32 p.m. WIB.

In the video surveillance of the time, a thin, white sweater can be seen in the courtyard.

The perpetrator took a look at the surrounding conditions. This is because the house is on the edge of the Bekonang-Lalung Highway in Karanganyar. So that many vehicles drive by on the road.

Then the perpetrator went to the front glass window. The thief entered the house in Polokarto by pulling out the window.

After the perpetrator successfully entered and opened the side door of the house, he went outside. Outside, the perpetrator called a friend who had allegedly been waiting in front of the house.

A perpetrator then entered the house and brought valuables. Meanwhile another actor was waiting on the homepage. The perpetrator was waiting for a white Honda beat.

crime scene

Kapolsek Polokarto, AKP Wusana, said the police were in charge of the crime scene (TKP). The thief allegedly broke into Sutarto’s house by pulling out the window.

“Items included essential cards, cash and a 55-inch LED TV,” he said.

The police are currently investigating the CCTV footage used to record the thief in Polokarto. In addition to the CCTV footage, he also secured evidence of the offender’s helmet that was left on the scene.

This is the CCTV video recording going viral on social media instead of discussing theft, but internet users think that horror footage. (Suara.com/ Rizki Nurmansyah).