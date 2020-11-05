YouTube is violating guidelines and will not remove videos claiming Trump Wins

YouTuber illustration. (Unsplash / NordWood Themes)

Hitekno.com – The US presidential election this year is one of the elections that tested many systems in the digital world. Now that the hoaxes have spread quickly enough on Twitter, it’s YouTube’s turn.

This time a video is circulating on YouTube claiming President Donald Trump’s victory. Of course, this is against the guidelines as the number of votes for the US presidential election was not officially announced.

The video uploaded by One American News Network (OAN) titled “Trump Won” was uploaded this morning and caused a scene.

In the video posted on YouTube, one of the OANN news readers said Trump won the presidential election in the second term, equalized the number of votes and tried to rig the presidential election.

Although the information submitted through YouTube violates the content guidelines and contains incorrect information, YouTube is reluctant to delete the video claiming Trump’s victory.

YouTube itself says that if the video breaks the guidelines, it can be broadcast without ads.

A spokesman for YouTube said its policy on false news related to the presidential election included content such as the time, place or method for voting requests and blocking unauthorized votes.

In the meantime, Trump’s video did not reach his policy level and therefore has not been deleted.

YouTbe’s guidelines regarding the US presidential election are confusing and inversely proportional to other, more assertive social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter.