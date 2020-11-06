Add original content, MAXstream releases a horror series “Behind a Keyhole”

MAXstream presents a new horror series. (Telkomsel)

Hitekno.com – MAXstream, Telkomsel’s leading high quality video content on demand (VOD) marketplace, continues to innovate, showcasing a variety of the latest high quality entertainment content ready for the entertainment of Indonesians.

In addition to showcasing inspirational entertainment, MAXstream also presents a range of original series content, one of which was released on November 6, 2020 in the horror genre entitled Behind the Key Hole.

Vice President of Digital Lifestyle Telkomsel Nirwan Lesmana said the availability of various original MAXstream content is part of Telkomsel’s ongoing efforts as a leading digital telecommunications company to promote the adoption of a digital lifestyle in society as a whole and sustainably.

“Over time, MAXstream has become a forum to support the advancement of the film industry and the creativity of the country’s children, and is part of Telkomsel’s efforts to create a sustainable, inclusive digital ecosystem in Indonesia. The Behind series the Key Hole is Telkomsel’s true manifestation of continuing to develop the creativity of the nation’s children through collaboration with writer Melly Goeslaw and well-known Indonesian filmmakers. We hope that Behind this Key Hole will add to the public spectacle that is MAXstream is presented, “said Nirwan.

The Behind the Key Hole series itself is a drama, horror and mystery genre series by Friends of Production House Ceria Entertainment with writer Melly Goeslaw as the owner of the story idea. The series “Behind the Key Hole” will have five episodes, each with a duration of 30 minutes.

The series with Wafda, Kinaryosih, Michelle Joan, Salsabila Zahra, Randa Septian, Melly Goeslaw and Anto Hoed tells the story of a happy family who have just moved into a new house in a remote area far from the hustle and bustle of the city. Who would have thought that family happiness is only artificial after family members face horrific terror in the house one by one.

Behind the Keyhole complements the long list of horror series on MAXstream. MAXstream Original had previously presented a horror genre series entitled “Journal of Terror: Afterlife” by Ceppy Gober and “Nawangsih” by Melly Goeslaw. In addition to the horror series, MAXstream also has other interesting shows for those of you who don’t like scary series, including “Negeri 5 Menara”, the romantic comedy series “Cerita Dokter Cinta”, “Critical Eleven” and many more.

As a one-stop VoD service platform, MAXstream not only shows entertainment in the form of films and series, but also a range of content that inspires Indonesians, such as the “Online Graduation 2020” program. Launched to celebrate graduation amid a pandemic, the program includes a range of inspiring speakers from diverse backgrounds, from Nadiem Makarim to Najwa Shihab.

In order to meet the needs of the Indonesians for interesting music shows, MAXstream also offers various music concert programs by top musicians, including “Concert of 25 years of work by Melly Goeslaw and Anto Hoed”, “Concert by Galau – Rossa & Nagita Slavina”, “Concert the Baldys “- The Love Universe” and “Whoop Fest”.

In addition to film series and concerts, MAXstream offers educational talk shows with the best, latest and most reliable information, which is summarized in an easy-to-understand concept and is intended to serve as a reference for the young generation of Indonesia, including “Meet the Experts”, “Vidi O.” Call “and Passion Project”.

Carrying the concept of family programs and conveying impressions of the life of a family is one of MAXstream’s ideals, creating interesting content, and it comes very close to everyday life.

MAXstream presents interesting shows from several families in Indonesia such as “Gen Halilintar Family Show”, “RANS Family Show” and other family shows which will soon be broadcast in the MAXstream application.

To date, the MAXstream application has been downloaded more than 20 million times from both the Google Play Store and the App Store. MAXstream has 60 local and international television channels, 13 video partners and more than 10,000 video collections.

MAXstream has also launched a MAXstream entertainment package for Rp.69,000, which can be activated by users to access HBO GO, VIDIO and VIU with a via the MyTelkomsel application, the MAXstream application or the UMB access menu * 363 * 465 Access quota of 7 GB.

“With” Behind the Key Hole “and a number of other original series, we hope to be able to offer entertaining shows and add value to subscribers through customer-oriented principles that are always embedded in every content. Telkomsel will continue to develop through MAXstream and strive to continue to be “The Home of Entertainment” for customers by enriching high quality original content while providing great opportunities for filmmakers and creatives in the country to showcase high quality content that will be broadcast on the MAXstream platform, “concluded Nirwan .