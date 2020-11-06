Antigen Swab Test Service is presented, Halodoc becomes a Healthtech platform

Halodoc antigen swab test. (Halodoc)

Hitekno.com – To help the government expand rapid COVID-19 tests, Halodoc continues efforts to independently expand access to COVID-19 testing, most recently with the launch of the Antigen Swab Test service since early October.

This step was taken after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a recommendation on October 2, 2020 for the use of two rapid antigen test products using the swab method. This type of test, available in Jakarta and Surabaya, is performed by taking samples of nasopharyngeal fluid using a swab technique to detect the presence of viral antigens. specific results with immediate diagnosis. In Indonesia, Halodoc is the first Healthtech platform to enable an antigen swab test that can be accessed via a drive-through service or appointments at partner health facilities.

Halodoc’s chief business officer and co-founder Doddy Lukito said the COVID-19 pandemic presents Halodoc with challenges of its own when it comes to making it easier to access health services in the country. “Public access to a more accurate test that is faster and cheaper is a strategy to expedite the COVID-19 response in Indonesia. This is what drives Halodoc to further expand its COVID-19 testing services, in this case the Antigen Swab Test, and to partner with various industry players to provide access to this latest testing service. We are focused on helping overcome COVID-19 and are working to make Indonesia healthier again by providing faster access to tests recommended by related health facilities. “

Antigen swab testing in Halodoc drive-through facilities is available from IDR 299,000. Using Abbott’s Panbio products, this rapid antigen test has a sensitivity of 91.4% and a specificity of 99.8% (especially for the COVID-19 virus). Results can be achieved in just 60 minutes.

Also, in accordance with regulations from the Department of Health and other related institutions, all health workers on duty in the Halodoc drive-through facility use full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, protective suits and rubber gloves, which are replaced after each test. .

In addition to access to the antigen swab test, Halodoc will continue to expand access to COVID-19 tests, including the rapid test and PCR test that has been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to a variety of test types, Halodoc offers different methods of accessing the COVID-19 test, from driving to home calls to corporate packages. By September 2020, Halodoc, together with more than 500 clinic and hospital partners in 100 cities and districts in Indonesia, had carried out more than 300,000 COVID-19 tests.

“As the community’s flagship healthtech, Halodoc remains committed to being #TemanHidupSehat by expanding access and coverage of comprehensive health services to the community. Expanding the implementation of the COVID-19 test is the real step of Halodoc to support government efforts to expedite the COVID-19 response in the country, “concluded Doddy.

Users can easily schedule appointments through the Halodoc application at the following drive-through facilities for safer testing due to minimal contact with other people.