Community Service Program, Sharp donates hundreds of cell phones and laptops

Hitekno.com – After the Sharp Lovers Day anniversary program ended in mid-October 2020, the company is now preparing a new movement. Namely “Dedication to the Land – Sharp Pintarkan Indonesia” as a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activity.

In this CSR program, Sharp Indonesia is putting back the sales proceeds that are to be used to promote education in the country through the sale of smartphones (HP) and laptops.

“This latest CSR program is here because it is motivated by Sharp Indonesia’s concern about the problems of some Indonesian children and teachers who are struggling to participate in distance learning (PJJ) activities during the pandemic because they do not have a smartphone to access class “, he said. Andry Adi Utomo as Senior General Manager for National Sales at PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia.

Distance learning (PJJ) has officially been introduced across Indonesia since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. With this learning method, every student and teacher must use a smartphone, laptop and an internet network for the learning and teaching process.

Inadequate facilities prevent some students and teachers from doing distance learning (PYY) activities in some areas.

Handover ceremony of the Sharp Pintarkan Indonesia program donation. (Doc. Sharp Indonesia)

“We hear and read whether there are school teachers and students who use Handy Talky (HT) to carry out the teaching and learning process. This worries us. With this program, Sharp Indonesia is trying to reduce its burden by providing smartphones and notebooks for children. and the teaching staff can do their activities easily and conveniently, “added Andry.

Sharp Indonesia appoints Provision of Education, an institution experienced in developing the quality of education in Indonesia, to distribute smartphone and notebook products to hundreds of students and teachers in five cities in Indonesia. The target group are the Gunung Kidul, Padang, Musi Rawas, Lebak and Karawang areas.

Later on, Provisi Education will assist beneficiaries in implementing training and learning technology skills so they can keep up with the changing times.

Symbolically, Andry Adi Utomo as Senior General Manager for the national sales of Sharp Indonesia, accompanied by Agus Soewadji as Head of Marketing Communication Sharp Indonesia Juli Adrian, as Managing Director of the educational offer, accompanied by Rusmawati Siadari as the program department, a grant of IDR 997,665,000 head of the education department .

“We really appreciate Sharp Indonesia’s concern about contributing to the success of government education programs. We will be distributing support to students and teachers immediately, hopefully this support will increase their enthusiasm for learning,” said Juli.

By the end of 2020, Sharp Indonesia will not stop making a positive contribution to both the community and the environment. Not only by innovating and adapting product needs to consumers, but also by contributing to social and environmental problems.