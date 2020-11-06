Confirmed, Resident Evil Village Bring 4K Resolution With Ray Tracing

Resident Evil Village. (blog.playstation.com)

Hitekno.com – Resident Evil Village is one of the most popular horror games fans are waiting for on the latest consoles. Publisher Capcom confirmed that the new game will support 4K resolution with ray tracing technology.

Although Capcom has provided a trailer for some of its features, it hasn’t yet confirmed the game’s official release date.

When announced on the PlayStation official blog, “2021” was only released as the debut year for Resident Evil Village. This game is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 which is very popular.

Resident Evil Village is said to have super fast loading times and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller.

The combination of 4K HDR support, ray tracing and Tempest 3D AudioTech on the PS5 guarantees the horror aura of Resident Evil Village.

It was announced on the PlayStation official blog that the game will begin when Ethan Winters and his wife Mia live peacefully in a new location. While they are building a new life together, another tragedy hits them.

Capcom provided a keyword that Resident Evil Village will feature “recognizable faces” and “new enemies”.

Chris Redfield, quoted from GameSpot, is usually a hero in the Resident Evil series and now has his own motive.

“Ethan’s world suddenly collapses again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected but familiar face, triggers a series of events that leave Ethan in despair,” reads the description in the previous trailer.

Resident Evil Village will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / Series S, and PC in 2021.

Capcom has stated that the game may also be available for PS4 or Xbox One, although this has not yet been confirmed. Just like Resident Evil 7, the game is developed on the RE engine and played in first person.

In Resident Evil Village, the players control Ethan Winters and are supposed to present a “terrible” hand-to-hand combat.