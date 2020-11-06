Does Udil remember the previous team as the Realme Narzo 20 pro advertising star?

Udil became a commercial star for Realme Narzo 20 Pro. (Realme Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Udil, the young star in the world of mobile legends, is well known in the world of the professional scene. Most recently, Udil is now employed as the Realme Narzo 20 Pro advertising star. This action actually reminded him of his former team ONIC.

The owner of Udil Surbakti’s full name is the star of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro commercial in the video clip titled Narzon 20 Pro Power, released with Mr. Thirteen and Eka Gustiwana.

In the video for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro ad, Udil appears in an alter ego jersey. He also tried various games on this brand new device from the Realme family.

In terms of specs, Realme Narzo 20 Pro offers high quality innards that are said to be reliable when gaming. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, which is amplified by the MediaTek Helio G95.

Even more interesting is that the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is supported by a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh that supports the fast charging technology SuperDart Charging.

It was enough to steal attention when I saw Udil appear in the video ad for Realme Narzo 20 Pro. This is because Realme is known as the HP brand that ONIC has sponsored so far.

Due to his appearance on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro video ad, many internet users have said that Udil still remembers his previous team with Antimage, SaSa, Drian and Psychoo.

“If I’m not mistaken, Realme is ONIC’s sponsor, right?” replied to Internet users with the @ galih.snt account.

“ONIC’s sponsor, the artist is the child of alter ego and is wearing alter ego,” commented the account owner @udilsurbakmi.

Before that, Udil actually came to Antimage and his friends at ONIC. Of course, many internet users are wrong to focus on Udil’s action to become the star of this Realme Narzo 20 Pro commercial.