Dozens of Betta Fish Fried Crispy, Netizens: Ku Cry

Crunchy betta fish. (Instagram / @ ikanparet_id)

Hitekno.com – Betta fish have become popular and become a trend with fish lovers, much like other fish. This hickey is of several types.

The unique shape of the tail and the various beautiful colors make the popularity of this fish even higher.

In addition to a pandemic, this betta fish has become one of the hobbies that an internet user engages in.

But recently, an Instagram account @ikanparet_id has the heart to fry dozens of these betta fish in flour and make them chirp.

The upload shows that there are dozens of dead Betta fish on a plate. The different colors range from red to black to white.

Several condiments were also prepared, including crispy flour that is used for frying.

After adding a few ingredients, the betta fish is coated with flour and placed in the pan.

This fried betta fish upload went viral and received various comments from internet users on Twitter.

“I’m crying,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“When you’ve made so much of it,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“Eating expensive, but small fish,” commented another Internet user on Twitter.

“Yes, be a project,” wrote another internet user.

This crispy Fried Betta Fish portrait was uploaded, then viralized on Twitter, and garnered over 1.9k likes.