G.SKILL welcomes the AMD Ryzen 5000 series and presents the Trident Z Neo DDR4 4000 CL16

RAM G.SKILL trident Z Neo DDR4 4000 CL16. (G.SKILL)

Hitekno.com – AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 5000 series processor family with Zen 3 architecture. Interestingly, the AMD Ryzen 5000 series likes fast RAM.

The performance of the AMD Ryzen 5000 processor is increased when you use high frequency, low latency DDR4 RAM.

For this reason, G.SKILL has updated the Trident Z Neo DDR4 RAM line, which is now equipped with high speeds and lower latency.

Namely the presentation of the G.SKILL Trident Z Neo DDR4 4000 CL16 with a capacity of 32 GB (16 GB x2). Not only does this RAM have a high frequency but also CL16-19-19-39 timing.

This well-known brand of RAM also presents other variants with high frequency and low latency. There is G.SKILL Trident Z Neo DDR4 3800 CL14-16-16-36.

For those looking for large capacity RAM for the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, there is also a DDR4 4000 CL18-22-22-42 variant with a capacity of 64 GB (32 GB x2).

This RAM kit is intended for avid PCs and gamers who want to maximize the memory bandwidth for processors of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series to the upper limit.

RAM G.SKILL Dreizack Z Neo DDR4 4000 CL16 64 GB. (G.SKILL)

The G.SKILL research and development team itself is preparing this DDR4 RAM to achieve the highest performance at both high frequency, low latency and large capacity.

To make this possible, this RAM series has used the Samsung B-Die-Chip component which offers low latency up to CL16.

This claims that this memory kit can run at a 1: 1 ratio on the god-like motherboards Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero and MSI MEG X570 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X.

RAM G.SKILL Dreizack Z Neo DDR4 4000 CL16 32 GB. (G.SKILL)

For those who are aiming for storage capacity, you can choose G.SKILL Trident Z RAM Neo DDR4 4000 CL18-22-22-42 64 GB (32 GB x2).

For those looking for extremely low latency, RAM G.SKILL Trident Z Neo DDR4 3800 CL-14-16-16-36 32GB (16GB x2) is available.

RAM G.SKILL Dreizack Z Neo DDR4 4000 CL14 32 GB. (G.SKILL)

G.SKILL’s DDR4 RAM will be available for the global market in November 2020, but it is not yet known when it will be available in Indonesia.

For those of you who want to build a PC with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, maximize performance with this G.SKILL Trident Z Neo DDR4 4000 CL16 RAM.