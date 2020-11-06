Give the ex a message, the end of this beautiful girl action is making internet users nervous

This beautiful girl gives her ex an absurd message. (TikTok / @ munaaa_098)

Hitekno.com – Messages to ex-lovers who have the heart to go often grab internet users’ attention to go viral on social media. How much more attempt to piss off the ex is left.

Like the plot of this beautiful hijab girl who made a TikTok video with a message to an ex who had the heart to leave her. But in the end, the viral video that ends up on social media actually amused internet users.

Usually the content that contains messages to your ex is peppered with current success or has continued successfully. Anti-mainstream, first this beautiful girl told her that she already had “children”.

Of course, this is a pretty flashy response to the ex who saw it. But a split second later, the news afterwards actually amused Internet users.

TikTok user Munawarah (@ munaaa_098) shared a video with the first headline, “For a man who left me”.

He looked confident that he was carrying a child in his arms. The post’s uploader also added the Yalla Yalla backsound, a remix by Ittzme danielOby (@ danielemanuel201).

The backsound is usually riddled with viral movements of raising your hands or even standing on one leg while dancing, conveying a specific message.

“Now I have a child,” @ munaaa_098 wrote. This girl immediately stepped back, raised a hand, and invited the boy in her arms to join the dance.

A few seconds later, the complete message that was delivered was entertaining Internet users.

“Now I already have a child. A neighbor’s child. His father’s mother is behind him. Just really, I’m still single (laughing emoticon),” wrote the full description in the video.

The video shared post caught internet users’ attention after receiving more than 1.3 million views and 64,000 likes.

Many internet users who claim to be Salfok with these absurd messages have made various comments.

There are so many comments from internet users that this video has gone viral on social media.

“Yeah, I won’t (laughs emoticon)” commented @codryewik.

“Hmm, I thought it was his son … wkwkwk,” said @RonalpinJosua.

“I wish his last word had made him nervous,” replied teguhrangjambak.

“Who can leave a girl like you” said @ mudawali_22.

“I’m more focused on the baby’s younger brother’s face looking at the Creator’s behavior (laughing emoticon),” said @ Eagle1309.

