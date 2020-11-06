Men who parade the neighbors of these artists, netizens try to pull home

Men who show off have artist neighbors. (instagram / ehngapadah)

Hitekno.com – A man’s TikTok video recently created a scene after it was uploaded. In the video, this man shows his prominent neighbors. After showing photos with the artist who was his neighbor, the internet users tried to move the house to that location.

The upload of a man showing off his neighbors to his neighbor immediately caught the eye and went viral on Instagram shortly after uploading @ehngapadah on Friday (23/10/2020).

“Come on, I’ve already cleaned up this stuff, who wants to come?” Write a caption in the upload.

In the uploaded video, you can see a man who claims to have neighbors with a famous artist. Apparently the artist this man was referring to was a handsome actor, Jefri Nichol.

While walking around the condominium, this man met Jefri Nichol, whom he invited to take a picture. He then showed the photo in the TikTok video.

Men who show off have artist neighbors. (instagram / ehngapadah)

“Fancy moving” is the caption in the video.

After they were uploaded and went viral on Instagram, various internet users immediately got together and wanted to move houses to this location. The answer column for this upload was then flooded with various comments from internet users after the upload.

“Really happy,” replied the internet user with the @itsinkaaaa_ account.

“Auto move” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ayianisa_.

“Send the address, brother, on the way to buy a house,” said an Internet user with an Instagram account @ safira.aar.

Tiktok’s video about a man showing off his neighbor’s artist has been viewed more than 1 million times and has garnered more than 1,000 comments from internet users.