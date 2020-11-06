More convenient is that the DJI Mini 2 drone can be folded and stored in a small bag

DJI Mini 2. (DJI)

Hitekno.com – Last year the DJI Mavic Mini was launched and it was predicted to be the smallest and lightest drone device at the time. Now, however, the device is defeated by DJI Mini 2, which states that the Mavic has overcome its limits.

The DJI Mini 2 drone weighs just 249 grams and has up to 2.5 times the DJI OcuSync 2 wireless connectivity.

In addition, the DJI Mini 2 offers more stable coverage and connectivity. Until now, the DJI drone was dependent on relatively unstable WiFi.

The DJI Mini 2 reports from The Verge’s side and uses the same controller as the new Mavic Air 2, although of course users won’t get evasive maneuvers and tracking as they have fewer sensors.

DJI Mini 2. (DJI)

The DJI Mini 2 also increases its maximum video resolution to 4K at 30 frames per second and a bit rate of 100 Mbit / s compared to the previously recorded video with 2.7 K, 25 / 30p at 40 Mbit / s.

In addition, this DJI Mini 2 drone allows users to take photos not only in JPG format but also in RAW format.

Even the sensor for shooting is pretty small for the size of a drone which is 1 / 2.3 inch which is pretty small.

According to DJI, the part will upgrade the Mini’s aircraft engine for faster acceleration and a top speed of 35.8 mph.

This much smaller, high-end unit sells for a higher price than the previous model but has removed some features like vertical photo mode.

The DJI Mini 2 costs $ 449 or around 6.3 million rupees with one battery, and the Fly More Combo with three batteries costs around $ 599 or around 8.5 million rupees.