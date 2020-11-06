New feature: WhatsApp messages can be automatically hidden after 7 days

WhatsApp illustration. (Unsplash / Mika Baumeister)

Hitekno.com – WhatsApp is said to have announced a new feature that allows messages or chats to disappear within a certain time. For example, it will be automatically deleted within 7 days of being sent.

Interestingly, it’s not limited to 7 days. Because users can set a time limit in this new feature that WhatsApp announces.

After the specified time, the message will automatically disappear on both the sending and receiving devices using the new WhatsApp feature.

This new function is currently only available in a 7-day selection. This means that the message disappears 7 days after sending on both the recipient and the sender’s mobile phone.

According to WhatsApp, this new feature will help ensure the confidentiality of information and data protection in the application.

This new feature will be available worldwide on WhatsApp from the end of November. The exact date of this function’s presence in the country is not yet known.

However, users can still outsmart this new feature. If the recipient wants to save messages that they want to automatically disappear, they can take a screenshot or forward the message to another party.

This new feature is part of a series of WhatsApp updates that came out in late 2020. Previously, WhatsApp had just launched a feature that would make it easier for users to delete large files in the application.

Previously, WhatsApp also introduced a silent or muted feature that can last forever.

This is the news of WhatsApp's new feature that can automatically delete messages within a certain amount of time.