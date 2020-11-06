Not a player, Luminaire a coach for EVOS?

Lamp. (Instagram / ihsanbesarik)

Hitekno.com – The transfer of professional players to EVOS was widespread after the MPL Indonesia sixth season ended. One of the named names that will strengthen the white tiger team is Luminaire.

Together with Antimage, Kido and Xorn, the name Luminaire is to return to the EVOS list with Rekt and Wan. Unfortunately, the news among professional gamers is still very confusing.

It is well known that Luminaire joined forces beforehand to strengthen EVOS. Together with this White Tiger Team, Luminaire won prestigious titles such as the MPL Indonesia Season 4 and the world championship M1.

Unfortunately, after this winning streak, Luminaire, along with Donkey and Oura, decided to take a break from the pro scene and actively stream.

Rumor has it that Luminaire will be returning to EVOS after a long hiatus. However, this rumor was immediately denied by the professional player, whose real name was Ihsan.

EVOS legends. (Instagram / ihsanbesarik)

On live streaming with Eri, Luminaire confirmed he wasn’t a gamer. In addition, he admitted to being the EVOS coach who replaced Zeys, who was believed to strengthen the EVOS Singapore team.

“ I’m just helping out, I’m a coach now. Please come in, I’ll be the trainer. I don’t play, I’m a coach, I’m honest, ”Luminaire said.

Although Luminaire has officially confirmed its status with EVOS, there is still no certainty about this. The reason for this is that EVOS is still keeping its mouth shut and creating various rumors among fans.

In addition to the name Luminaire, which is believed to belong to EVOS, ONIC’s Antimage name is also intended to strengthen the Rekt and Wan team.