Offcam permission at online college, reasons for these netizens to make me laugh

Online college drama. (Twitter / @ collegemenfess)

Hitekno.com – Online lectures are inextricably linked with drama. As long as online lectures are frequent at home, some students need to multitask.

During online lectures, students are often misfocused with various things at home.

The same goes for one of the students who, for random reasons, had permission to temporarily close the camera.

When students usually have to open the camera during online lectures to attend the lecturer, an internet user asks permission to turn the camera off for fun reasons.

One of these internet users is asking for permission because his pet broke up. It is this weird reason that leads these internet users to multitask while studying online.

This student had to temporarily turn off his camera because he had to catch the rabbit taking off.

This upload went viral after the @kollegemenfess account was uploaded to Twitter and received various comments.

“My friend had permission to leave the camera because a snake had entered his house … then he sent a video of his snake trapping in the group,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“I really do, I often get angry because I hunt guinea pigs,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“This is different, my friend is really random. Permission to remove clothesline,” commented another internet user on Twitter.

“It’s good when the lecturer is cold, when it’s the killer, I can’t imagine what’s going to happen,” wrote another Internet user.

” Permission to move the bike because the police officer wants to transport it: ‘)’ ‘commented another internet user.

Uploading the Funny Reasons for Students Studying Online went viral and garnered over three thousand likes.