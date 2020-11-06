Once lost, scientists found the moon’s twin

Supermoon or full moon illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – Scientists found the moon’s missing twin on an asteroid orbiting Mars.

Several Trojan asteroids share the same orbits with certain planets, including Mars. Interestingly, the asteroid (101429) 1998 VF31 orbiting Mars has a composition almost similar to Earth’s natural satellite.

The team of experts, led by scientists at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) in Northern Ireland, carefully examined the composition of the asteroid (101429) 1998 VF31 and discovered some interesting connections to the moon.

In a study published in Icarus magazine for the January 2021 issue, planetary researchers used an X-Shooter spectroscope on the Very Large Telescope at the European Soithern Observatory in Chile to observe how sunlight reflects off the surface of the asteroid.

Asteroid (101429) 1998 VF31. [NASA]

The team analyzed this data and compared it with other space agencies. Previous observations of an asteroid that is in the same orbit behind Mars led experts to believe that the asteroid might, but not, have a similar composition to a common type of meteorite.

“To our surprise, the best spectral comparison of the asteroid was not with other small objects, but with our closest neighbor, the moon,” said Apostolos Christou, lead author of the study, as quoted by CNET on Friday (06/11/2020).

Study co-author Galin Borisov described the asteroid (101429) 1998 VF31 as a “marker” for parts of the moon that have exposed bedrock such as the interior of craters and mountains.

The team’s initial guess was that the asteroid was part of the moon. Christou described the early solar system as full of debris when the moon was struck by a large asteroid.

“Fragments from such a collision could have reached Mars’ orbit while the planet was still forming and trapped in its Trojan cloud,” he added.

Another suggestion is that the asteroid was thrown from Mars under similar impact conditions. Christou said this is a more likely concept. However, the origin of the asteroid (101429) 1998 VF31 remains a mystery open to scientists. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)