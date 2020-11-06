Really Jumbo, Samsung Galaxy M12 Do you rely on a 7,000 mAh battery?

Samsung logo. (Samsung Newsroom)

Hitekno.com – Samsung keeps bringing different devices with special functions and capabilities onto the market. According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy M12 was launched with the support of a battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh.

This battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh is something special and superior. The reason for this is that several new devices have released devices with a capacity of 4,000 mAh to 6,000 mAh.

According to the Android Authority, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is the second device in the Galaxy M family after the previously released Samsung Galaxy M51.

In addition to leaks in the battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh, the device with the model number SM-F127G is said to use a 6.7-inch wide screen with four camera settings on the back.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy M12 appears to have an attractive texture, with the camera position in the top right corner. The right side of the device is fixed by the power switch with fingerprint scanner and volume control.

On the left side of the Samsung Galaxy M12 there is a SIM holder for this device. Some of the other features that are used are the headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and speakers on the bottom of the device.

It is believed that Samsung will later bring the Samsung Galaxy F12 with the model number SM-M127F along with the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy M12 will be launched in India at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy F12, considering that these two devices are being prepared in that country.

Unfortunately, it is not yet known when Samsung will introduce the Samsung Galaxy M12 with this jumbo battery with a capacity of 7,000 mAh. You have to be very patient.