Replace Funtouch, Vivo is ready to start Origin OS

Gimbal Stabilization Technology on the Vivo X50 Pro. (Doc. Vivo)

Hitekno.com – Vivo ensured that a new interface system was introduced to replace the Funtouch operating system. Namely Origin OS which is ready to launch for Vivo devices soon.

It is confirmed that the Origin operating system will be launched by Vivo on November 19th and will be ready to become the new face of this Chinese company’s device.

The launch of the Origin operating system, which will take place on the fringes of the Vivo developer conference (VDC 2020), carries the slogan Brand New World.

According to GSM Arena, the new interface will be a more attractive and balanced system than Funtouch OS.

It is said that the early versions of Funtouch were quite a long way from the Android operating system it was based on.

Vivo Y20s. (Vivo Indonesia)

Meanwhile, the latest Funtouch is a little closer to Google’s design for the Android version, which serves as the basis for developing the interface system.

Vivo itself has not disclosed the look and feel, or features of the Origin operating system.

Also interesting are the rumors about the cell phone that will be the first home for the Origin operating system. Previously it was reported that there were rumors that the Vivo X60 would be the first device to use the Origin operating system.

The Vivo X60 was also stated to boot at the same time as the Origin operating system. Vivo itself has not confirmed this matter.

Additionally, we look forward to what the Origin operating system will look like when Vivo launches it on November 19th. Is it really better than Funtouch OS? (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).