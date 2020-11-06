Super light and practical, Sony Alpha 7C officially launched in Indonesia

Sony Alpha 7C. (Sony Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – In a special event, Sony officially unveiled its new camera, the Sony Alpha 7C. How much does this device cost in Indonesia if you bring a super light and practical shape?

The Sony Alpha 7C is named by Sony as the smallest and lightest camera in the world with full-frame photos that offer great image quality and long battery life.

The Sony Alpha 7C not only offers innocence and photo results, but also optically offers a compact and lightweight form with a compact body and can be held with just one hand.

Takatsugu Yamamoto, director of marketing for digital imaging products at Sony Indonesia, said the Sony Alpha 7C is based on a 509 gram light size with a back-lit 24.2 MP full frame sensor.

To support video recording, the Sony Alpha 7C uses high-resolution 4K functions, which are very suitable for professional film functions.

Sony Alpha 7C. (Sony Indonesia)

In addition to the launch of the Sony Alpha 7C, Sony also released the SEL2860 zoom lens at the same event, highlighting the high resolution as a catch. Sony claims this lens is the smallest in the world that is very convenient for activities.

Along with the two devices mentioned above, Sony also released the HVL-F28RM flash, which provides optimal light with face detection that is so comfortable for its users.

SEL2860 zoom lens. (Sony Indonesia)

Sony Alpha 7C was supplied by Fajar Kristiono as a professional photographer and successfully surprised him with its small size but the ability to produce photos with full screen screenshots.

In terms of price, the Sony Alpha 7C slides into Indonesia at a price of IDR 26,999,000 for bodywork only and IDR 31,999,000 for purchases made with the SEL2860. The new Sony Alpha 7C will hit the market in December 2020.

Flash HVL-F28RM. (Sony Indonesia)

Meanwhile, the SEL2860 lens will be sold in Indonesia in January 2021 at a price of 7,999,000 rupees. The HVL-F28RM Blitz was launched in December 2020 at a price of IDR 4,299,000.

Sony’s new camera, the Sony Alpha 7C, wears a super light and practical design and promises another sensation for users who are passionate about the world of photography.