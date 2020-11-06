The photo went viral once, this is a scavenger reading the Quran on the side of the road

Akbar’s figure, a scavenger boy reading the Koran on the sidewalk. (Facebook).

Hitekno.com – Internet users loved the portrait of a scavenger reading the Quran on the sidewalk. The photo went viral on social media after it caught internet users’ attention.

Quite a few felt that their hearts were touched to see how this scavenger read the Koran as in the portrait.

He also seemed absorbed in reading it on the sidewalk, even though it was raining in this place.

In the circulating portrait, the boy is sitting alone on the terrace of a building. Not far from him he set down a sack of cleaning tools. At that time it was raining and he took shelter while reading the Quran.

The Al Hilal Bandung Islamic Boarding School team quickly tracked down the boy who suddenly went viral on social media.

In a statement on its Facebook, Al Hilal Islamic Boarding School said he was satisfied that he had finally managed to find the noble boy named Akbar.

“Alhamdulillah, we finally found him. Yesterday the Islamic boarding school Al Hilal was looking for it in Braga and the surrounding area. We did not find it. Apparently it was far away,” he said.

Akbar’s character, a scavenger reading the Quran on the sidewalk (Facebook).

He said Akbar was successfully found in the Lembang area, about 20 km from the starting point of the search, which is Jalan Braga, Bandung.

According to information, Akbar was from Garut, West Java. There he lived with his grandparents. Because his parents have long been divorced.

Incredibly, Akbar went to Bandung on foot. He traveled 50 km alone to find work.

As it becomes difficult to find work, Akbar must eventually become a scavenger to earn a living.

Akbar was homeless and lived from street to street. When the rain came he could only take shelter on the terrace.

Remember grandpa’s message

According to investigations, Akbar had received religious knowledge from his family since childhood. Reading Alqurang has become routine for him.

When he started going to work in Bandung, his grandparents gave him conditions that he could only follow. This condition is that they cannot be separated from prayer and must always read the Quran.

Portrait of Akbar, the Viral Scavenger Boy (Facebook / Al Hilal Islamic Boarding School).

Returned home and reunited with the father

Al Hilal Islamic Boarding School brought Akbar back to his home in Garut, West Java. In her opinion, the decision to temporarily repatriate Akbar was the right one.

This is because Akbar has been a scavenger himself for years and lives well at home.

“We’re bringing Akbar back to his family. Already with very sophisticated considerations. In every way,” he said.

Apart from that, the Al Hilal Islamic Boarding School brought Akbar and his father together after a long absence.

According to the information given, Akbar’s father worked as a builder.

His father said Akbar had been a scavenger for years despite being banned.

Akbar wants to enter Pesantren

According to the Al Hilal Islamic boarding school, Akbar had sought entry into the pesantren since childhood.

It’s just that his dream was blocked by the material until he finally decided to study alone in order to memorize and read the Quran.

Check out Akbar’s progress here.

This is the character of a scavenger who went viral on social media. Many internet users were defeated when they saw him reading the Koran on the sidewalk. (Suara.com/ Hernawan).