This male SKCK sheet is predicted to be unemployed and makes internet users think

SKCK sheet that makes internet users think. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Hitekno.com – An irregularity in a man’s Police Note Certificate, or SKCK, recently managed to get internet users thinking. Some internet users then predicted that this man would be unemployed because of his SKCK sheet.

This man’s SKCK leaf portrait caught the eye and went viral on Instagram after being uploaded to awreceh.id on Wednesday (4/11/2020).

“Let SKCK use a t-shirt photo,” the title wrote in the upload.

In the same upload, a man’s SKCK sheet that he allegedly received from the local police on March 19, 2020.

At first glance, this man’s SKCK sheet is nothing strange. However, some internet users were mistaken for the man’s shirt.

Unlike some other people who took care of the SKCK sheet with a neat shirt or shirt, this man went for a striped shirt with writing that got the focus wrong.

After this upload went viral on Instagram, several internet users left various comments. One internet user even predicted that this man would be unemployed because of the shirt he was wearing.

“HRD, if it is wrong to focus on ‘BER **’, automatically decline,” replied the internet user with the @onlyonemaulana account.

“Auto unemployment for life,” commented the Instagram account owner @shegiaprillians.

“The HR department smiled at that,” said the Instagram account @ fakgirls.id.

“The chance of job acceptance is 000.1 percent,” wrote an Internet user with the Instagram account @dravocado_.

Stolen attention after uploading to awreceh.id, this upload via the male SKCK sheet that got internet users thinking has garnered more than 130,000 likes and thousands of comments from internet users.