Warning, BMKG issues early warnings during the day

Hitekno.com – The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) issued an early warning on Friday (November 6th, 2020) of the potential for high waves in a number of waters in Indonesia.

According to the BMKG, which regions have the potential for high waves in Indonesia today?

According to BMKG’s official website reported by Suara.com, it is estimated that high waves have occurred in the waters of Bali, Banten, Bengkulu, Lombok and the Makassar Strait, among others.

In the waters of Bali, BMKG is asking the public to become aware of the potential of ocean waves reaching 2 meters or more in the Southern Strait of Bali, the Strait of Badung, the Strait of South Lombok and the Southern Indian Ocean of Bali .

Meanwhile in Banten, high waves can occur in the waters of South Banten, in the South Indian Ocean of Banten and in the southern part of the Sunda Strait.

In the waters of Bengkulu, waves up to 3 meters high can occur in the waters from Bengkulu-Enggano to the Bengkulu-West Indian Ocean.

In the southern part of the Lombok Strait, the southern part of the Alas Strait, in the Indian Ocean in the southern part of the NTB and in the southern part of the Sape Strait, wave heights of 2 meters or more can be reached.

For the southern part of the Makassar Strait and the western part of the Spermonde-Makassar Waters, it is estimated that temperate seas or waves of 1.25 to 2.5 meters will occur.

This is the BMKG’s early warning of the potential for high waves in a number of Indonesian waters. The public is asked to be aware of this. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).