Xiaomi plans to recruit 5,000 interested tech engineers?

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company with smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support lifestyle, announced a plan to hire 5,000 technology engineers by 2021 to promote research and development of various innovations. This step was taken to realize Xiaomi’s dream of becoming a dream place for every technology engineer this decade.

“We believe that the human element is the foundation of every innovation. Finding the best talent has always been the main prerequisite for strengthening our technological expertise. Xiaomi currently has 10,000 experts in its engineering team and we plan to add another 5,000 by 2021, ”said Xiaomi Chairman and CEO Lei Jun at the opening of the Mi Developer Conference (MIDC 2020) annual technology conference in Beijing.

In the event, titled “Technology for Life”, Xiaomi showed several breakthroughs in various fields including cameras, displays, charging, IoT, smart manufacturing and others. Behind these achievements is Xiaomi’s commitment to investing in technology research and development and recruiting talented technology engineers.

As a young company, Xiaomi is among the top 20 largest companies from China in terms of investment in research and development as it has allocated 10 billion renminbi this year.

Xiaomi plans to hire 5,000 tech engineers. (Xiaomi)

One of the technologies featured in MIDC 2020 is an elongated and retractable lens that is inspired by how traditional cameras work. This independently developed technology makes it possible to mount the lens compactly on the smartphone housing and to extend it if necessary.

This technology will transform photography with smartphone cameras, especially portraits and night photos, while also having stabilization technology for sharper images.

Other technological achievements were also announced, such as Mi Smart Factory or Smart Manufacturing, the Xiaomi Share Development Network to collaborate with third party devices, Xiaomi Vela integrated IoT software platform to strengthen the IoT foundation of Xiaomi and XiaoAi 5.0, that entered a new phase from traditional AI assistant to smart lifestyle assistant.

Xiaomi has a portfolio of technology patents from various fields, including smartphones, smart devices, internet technology, manufacturing and product design. As of December 31, 2019, more than 14,000 patents were granted and 16,000 patents registered in various countries. Among the issued patents, more than 6,500 patents have been filed in various countries and jurisdictions.