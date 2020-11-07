Apple is asking developers to put an information label on to ensure privacy

iOS 14. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – iOS developers have been asked by Apple to provide detailed information on the collection of user data by applications and updates that will be rolled out in December.

According to NDTV, the developer must provide information about the type of data being collected, and the App Store list will flag this information.

“This is to help users understand the privacy practices of applications before they download them to an Apple platform,” said Apple, as quoted from NDTV on Friday (06/11/2020).

After this information label is displayed, each application product page contains information that includes various types of data collected by the application developer.

This description also includes whether user data is linked or used to track the application.

“You need to provide information about the privacy practices of the applications you are building, including the practices of third parties whose code is built into your application on App Store Connect,” said Apple.

There is no specific information about when this label will be released in the App Store. However, you mentioned that the App Store will help users understand the privacy practices of apps by the end of 2020.

In the concept, the developer has to answer the questions about the data protection of the application in the App Store Connect. The developer is also given several options and from there must select the appropriate answer.

Apple has asked iOS developers to disclose any data “you or a third-party partner collects” and warns that “data must be responsible for ensuring that answers are correct and current”.

To help developers further, Apple has listed various criteria according to which data types can optionally be disclosed. All criteria are listed on the Apple Developers website.

Apple first announced the mandatory requirements when iOS 14 launched at WWDC in early 2020.

While the iOS 14 version doesn’t implement these changes, the “label” is expected to appear on the App Store lists later this year. (Voice.com/Dicky Prastya)