Auto Crying, this girl was shocked after eating tofu granola, the pork meat

Cereal with pork. (instagram / kegobloqan.qu)

Hitekno.com – A girl’s tiktok video recently went viral on Instagram. Made crying, this girl was shocked to find out that the granola she was eating contained pork.

A video upload by a girl who was shocked to find out she was eating pork cereal was first uploaded from the @ kegobloqan.qu account and viralized on Instagram on Wednesday (4/11/2020).

” Original, I just found out that it contains pork, ” wrote the caption in the upload @ kegobloqan.qu.

In the TikTok video uploaded from the @ likeadem0n account, a girl was shocked after learning from her followers that the granola she was eating contained pork.

“What he eats contains pork,” replied one internet user.

After this girl found out that the imported grain she was eating contained pork, the only thing she did was record her annoyed face while weeping. Apparently he didn’t know the facts about the grain he was eating.

“Then what?” He said moaning.

Viral on Instagram, uploads about the girl who was shocked to find out the cereal she was eating contained pork, and after uploading, gathered various comments from internet users.

“Yes it’s okay, Allah forgives as long as you don’t quit because it’s a shame,” replied the netizens with the @pleasestopigottasleeplolimdumb account trying to calm themselves down.

“Where were you late, where did you get it?” Said an internet user with the Instagram account @ririnaufa.

“ Wagelaseh, what is Oreo, Bund? Fortunately, I’ve never eaten, ” commented the Instagram account @ halll20._.

By the time this article was written, the video of the girl who was shocked to find out that the granola she was eating contained pork has been viewed 215,000 times and has garnered thousands of comments from internet users.