Bring 4G Network, HMD Global and Prepare Nokia 6300 and 8000 Reborn

Nokia logo. (Shutterstock)

Hitekno.com – HMD Global is surprisingly ready to re-launch two of its old handsets, namely the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000. The reborn version of these two devices is sure to start with a relatively recent 4G network.

As already known, the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 are classics of the HMD Global family that were previously released.

The Nokia 6300 quotes the GSM arena and offers a classic look with a stainless steel case that makes it quite elegant and robust. In its day, the Nokia 6300 became a favorite of mid-range business people.

Aside from the Nokia 6300, the Nokia 8000 is very attractive with a slide-out keyboard cover design that will remind you of the old Nokia device models that were famous in its time.

Based on the information submitted and leaked on the internet, the Nokia 6300 will later launch along with the Nokia 8000 with support for the 4G LTE network.

Nokia logo. (Nokia)

Previously, the Nokia 6300 was launched in 2007 with the classic shape that was identical to its time. The Nokia 8000 has the unmistakable style of a 90s device with a slider design.

HMD Global admits that it wants to bring back classic products so that users can remember. Additionally, it is hoped that this will bring back memories for users of these old school devices.

The Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 are not the first classic devices that HMD Global introduced. Previously, the Finnish company also released several other devices such as the Nokia 3310, Nokia 8810 and Nokia 5310.

Rumor has it that HMD Global will introduce the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 in the near future. Unfortunately, there was no official information on this until this article.