Chef Renatta’s twin is causing a stir in TikTok. Looks like kah?

Chef Renatta’s twin. (instagram / showmedia.id)

Hitekno.com – A girl’s TikTok video recently caught attention after it was uploaded a while ago. This girl is said to have a face that resembles Chef Renatta. How similar are they?

The video upload by Chef Renatta’s twin was uploaded to the @ showmedia.id account on Saturday (July 11th, 2020) and immediately went viral on Instagram.

“ It’s no longer similar, it’s a twin. People find it, “wrote the title in the upload.

In the uploaded video, you can see a girl smiling at the camera as she reacts to Chef Arnold’s Insta Story video with Chef Renatta.

At first glance, this girl has a face that resembles a beautiful chef named Renatta Moeloek. In addition, both have almost the same style in the hairstyle.

Chef Renatta’s twin. (instagram / showmedia.id)

After the video about Chef Renatta’s twin went viral on Instagram, internet users left various comments.

“In my opinion, pay attention to Chef Renatta, just the eyebrows,” replied the Internet users with the @ elrae_ae account.

“How is it that it’s so similar,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ shaae03.

“It’s not similar, in my opinion the smile is different, hahaha, maybe the eyebrows are yes,” said one internet user with the @ranirrra account

“Please look just a little,” wrote the owner of the Instagram account @anisacemon.

Viral uploads on Instagram about a girl who looks like boss Renatta were viewed more than 125,000 times and 86 comments were collected from internet users.